महापंचायत का निमंत्रण:खुडाना में 8 नवंबर को महापंचायत, समाजसेवियों ने आकोदा में चलाया जनसंपर्क अभियान

आकोदा4 घंटे पहले
खुडाना स्थित प्रस्तावित आईएमटी को लेकर 8 नवम्बर को राजपूत धर्मशाला में होने वाली महापंचायत को सफल बनाने के लिए सोमवार को समाजसेवी व हुक्का चौक के प्रधान मास्टर दिनेश कुमार ने आकोदा बस स्टैंड पर दुकानदारों से संपर्क कर महापंचायत का निमंत्रण दिया। उन्होंने उपस्थित दुकानदारों को बताया कि 8 नवंबर को गांव खुडाना की राजपूत धर्मशाला में आईएमटी को लेकर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 105 गांवों की महापंचायत आयोजित की जा रही है।

जिसमें सभी लोगों की भागीदारी अति आवश्यक है। जिसके लिए सभी समाजसेवियों ने अभियान चलाकर लोगों को निमंत्रण देने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया है, ताकि इस महापंचायत को सफल बनाया जा सके। इस दौरान उन्होंने सभी दुकानदारों से 8 नवम्बर को राजपूत धर्मशाला में पहुंचकर इस महापंचायत को सफल बनाने का आग्रह किया। उन्होंने कहा कि 20 माह पूर्व सरकार के द्वारा इसकी आधारशीला रखी गई थी। जिसपर आज तक किसी भी प्रकार का कोई कार्य शुरू नहीं हुआ है। इसका कार्य शुरू करवाने के लिए ही ये कदम उठाए जा रहे है ताकि जल्द ही क्षेत्र के लोगों की आवाज सरकार तक पहुंचे और यहां पर कार्य शुरू हो सके। इस अवसर पर डॉ. नरेश खुडाना, मास्टर सतबीर बसई, गजराज सेठ आकोदा, छोटुराम, कुलदीप यादव, राहुल ढोकवाल गढ़ी सहित अन्य गणमान्य लोग उपस्थित रहे।

