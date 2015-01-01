पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:खुड़ाना व गढ़ी के पहाड़ी क्षेत्र की पैमाइश करने पहुंची टीम, अवैध खनन की शिकायत पर दोबारा किया रुख

आकोदा3 घंटे पहले
  • निकाय की जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा करने वालों के खिलाफ छिड़ी मुहिम

जिले के गांव गढ़ी की पहाड़ियों में चल रहे माइनिंग कार्य की पैमाइश के लिए बुधवार को विजलेंस अधिकारी, डीआरओ नारनौल, माइनिंग गार्ड, वन विभाग के अधिकारी, नायब तहसीलदार, गिरदावर व पटवारी मौके पर पहुंचे। बता दें कि गांव खुडाना के पूर्व सरपंच राधेसिंह के द्वारा 16 जुलाई 2019 को हरियाणा माइनिंग कम्पनी के खिलाफ निर्धारित जगह से भी अन्य दूसरे स्थान पर माइनिंग का कार्य करने की शिकायत की गई थी।

जिसको लेकर 13 जनवरी 2020 को अधिकारियों के द्वारा पैमाइश की गईं थी। लेकिन दो पैमाइश रिपोर्ट अलग अलग होने के कारण बुधवार दोबारा से अधिकारियों के द्वारा पैमाइश करवाई गई है। शिकायतकर्ता राधे सिंह ने बताया कि कम्पनी के द्वारा गांव गढ़ी की पहाड़ी को खनन के लिए लीज पर लिया हुआ था, लेकिन कंपनी अपने निर्धारित स्थान पर खन्न न करके गांव खुड़ाना के क्षेत्र में लगने वाली पहाड़ी पर खनन का कार्य कर रही थी।

जिस पर कार्रवाई करते हुए बुधवार को विजलेंस अधिकारी ईश्वर सिंह, डीआरओ राज कुमार नारनौल, माइनिंग अधिकारी व वन विभाग के अधिकारी नरेंद्र कुमार,नायब तहसीलदार प्रकाश रवि के अलावा गिरदावर शिव कुमार, पटवारी दीपिका व सूबे सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे व पैमाइश का कार्य किया गया।

इस अवसर पर गांव खुड़ाना के सरपंच प्रतिनिधि ओमपाल सिंह, पूर्व सरपंच राधे सिंह, पंच प्रवीन, कर्मबीर सैनी, रामफल सैनी, रवि सहित अनेक ग्रामीण उपस्थित रहे।

