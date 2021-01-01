पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान में किन्नर ने किया दान:भुरजट में तीन टोलियों ने घरों से एकत्रित की समर्पण निधि

आकोदा3 घंटे पहले
भुरजट में किन्नर समाज की महिला श्रीराम मंदिर के लिए चंदा देते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
खंड के गांव भुरजट में मंगलवार को राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर शुरू किए गए निधि समर्पण अभियान के तहत चंदा एकत्रित किया गया। गांव में अभियान के शुभारंभ अवसर पर ग्रामीणों ने 500-500 रुपए की आहुति डालकर अभियान को शुरू किया।

गांव में अभियान के दौरान किन्नर समाज की एक महिला ने भी राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए 551 रुपए का दान दिया। ग्राम प्रमुख मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि गांव में तीन टोलियां बनाई गई थी। जिनके सदस्यों ने मंगलवार को गांव के 400 घरों में संपर्क कर राममंदिर के लिए चंदा एकत्रित किया। जिला पालक कैलाश पाली ने कहा कि वर्षों बाद हिंदू समाज द्वारा राम मंदिर अयोध्या में बनने जा रहा है।

इसके लिए अनेक लड़ाईया लड़ी गई, वीर योद्धाओं ने अपना बलिदान दिया। जिसके स्वरूप यह शुभ दिन देखने को मिल रहा है। इस मौके पर पूर्व सरपंच विजय सिंह, मैनपाल, रमेश,मनोज, देवेन्द्र, हनुमान, तेजपाल, प्रदीप, कृष्ण, धर्मपाल, निरंजन, पवन आदि उपस्थित रहे ।

