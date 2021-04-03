पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपहरण करके हत्या:ऑटो चालक की अपहरण के बाद हत्या के मामले में 1 काबू, हत्या कर शव को दिल्ली में दबाया था

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस की टीम ने एक युवक को काबू किया है। पकड़े गए युवक ने पूछताछ में पैसों के लेनदेन के विवाद को लेकर अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर बहादुरगढ़ के एक युवक का अपहरण करके उसकी हत्या करने की वारदात का खुलासा किया। मृतक युवक के संबंध में उसके परिजनों ने 3 जनवरी 2021 को गुमशुदगी का मामला दर्ज करवाया गया था।

गुमशुदा युवक के परिजनों द्वारा गांव नूना माजरा निवासी एक व्यक्ति व उसके साथियों पर संदेह जाहिर किया गया था। जिस पर पुलिस द्वारा एक व्यक्ति को काबू किया। मामले की जानकारी देते हुए डीएसपी बादली अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि रोहतक रोड बहादुरगढ़ में स्थित एक कंपनी निवासी मनदीप ने थाना सेक्टर-6 बहादुरगढ़ में शिकायत देते हुए बताया था कि उसका छोटा भाई संदीप उम्र 23 वर्ष है। वह ऑटो चलाने का काम करता है। वह 29 दिसंबर को सुबह घर से निकला था। जो अब तक वापस घर नहीं आया।

आराेपी काे दिल्ली पुलिस के हवाले किया

शिकायतकर्ता ने संदीप के दोस्त व उसके अन्य साथियों पर संदेश जाहिर किया था। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस की टीम ने गांव नूना माजरा निवासी एक व्यक्ति को काबू किया। पकड़े गए व्यक्ति से पूछताछ में घर से लापता संदीप का अपहरण व उसकी हत्या के संबंध में खुलासा हुआ। आरोपी ने अपने अन्य साथियों के साथ मिलकर आपसी लेनदेन के विवाद को लेकर उसका अपहरण करके उसके साथ मारपीट करके उसकी हत्या करने की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। आरोपियों ने शव को खुर्दबुर्द करने तथा सबूतों को मिटाने की नियत से मृतक के शव को पीवीसी मार्केट के पीछे टिकरी दिल्ली के एरिया में दबा दिया।

आराेपी ऑटो चालक है

डीएसपी अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि आरोपी की पूछताछ में पहचान राहुल उर्फ जोनी निवासी गांव नूना माजरा हुई। आरोपी भी ऑटो चलाने का कार्य करता है। वारदात में शामिल अन्य आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस लगातार प्रयास कर रही है। जल्द ही अन्य आरोपियों को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। आरोपी राहुल को पूछताछ के लिए एक दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया गया। पूछताछ के दौरान आरोपी से हत्या की वारदात में और कौन-कौन दोषी शामिल थे, के संबंध में खुलासा होने की संभावना है।

