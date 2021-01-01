पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टिकरी बाॅर्डर:घेराबंदी से 500 मीटर के सफर के लिए चलना पड़ रहा 2.5 किमी, इंडस्ट्री संचालक बोले- रोज पैदल आने से 40% मजदूर घटे

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बहादुरगढ़ | रास्ते बंद होने से गलियों में पैदल चल रहे लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
बहादुरगढ़ | रास्ते बंद होने से गलियों में पैदल चल रहे लोग।

टिकरी बाॅर्डर दिल्ली पुलिस बॉर्डर पर राेजाना घेराबंदी कर रही है। मंगलवार को हालात ऐसे हो गए कि 500 मीटर के रास्ते के लिए दो से ढाई किलोमीटर तक गलियों से पैदल होकर जाने को मजबूर होना पड़ गया है। बाॅर्डर पर करीब 5 हजार से अधिक परिवार रहते हैं, जिनमें से अधिकतर लोग बहादुरगढ़ एमआई औद्योगिक क्षेत्र की फैक्टरियों में काम करते हैं।

दो माह से बाॅर्डर बंद होने से हर रोज ढाई किलोमीटर पैदल चलकर बाॅर्डर पार करते हैं। इसके बाद दो से तीन किलोमीटर तक फैक्ट्री के लिए चलना पड़ता है। अब टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर कई लेयर बैरिकेडिंग और कंटीले तार लगाने के बाद अब सर्विस रोड पर कीले ठोकी हुई हैं।

इससे दिल्ली-बहादुरगढ़ में गलियों की तरफ से भी बाइक व दोपहिया वाहनों की पैदल आवाजाही भी बंद हो गई है। एमआई के फैक्ट्री संचालक व बहादुरगढ़ चैम्बर ऑफ कामर्स के उपप्रधान आनंद सोनी ने बताया कि टिकरी बाॅर्डर जाम होने से करीब चालीस फीसदी श्रमिक अपनी नौकरी छोड़ चुके हैं।

बाॅर्डर पर फिर किसानाें की संख्या में इजाफा

टिकरी बॉर्डर पर फिर से किसानों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है। विभिन्न संगठनों के लोग आंदोलन को समर्थन देने पहुंच रहे हैं। किसानों की बढ़ती आवाजाही और 26 जनवरी की हिंसा के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस ने सुरक्षा घेरा कड़ा कर दिया है। इन दो दिन में कई लेयर बैरिकैड लगाए। उन सभी पर कंटीले तार लगा दिए हैं। सोमवार को दिल्ली पुलिस ने बाॅर्डर के साथ-साथ पेट्रोल की तरफ भी कीलें ठोक दी हैं। इस कारण इससे पैदल आवाजाही भी बंद हो गई है।

बीएसएफ जवान बढ़ाए गए, पुलिस कर्मी घटे

दिल्ली पुलिस सुरक्षा घेरा मजबूत कर रही है। वहीं दिल्ली की तरफ पुलिस बल कम हो गया है। सादे कपड़ों में पुलिसकर्मियों की संख्या बढ़ा दी गई है। बीएसएफ जवानों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ी है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने जिस तरह से सख्ती की है, उससे किसान नेता नाराज हैं। किसानों ने मंच से कहा कि उनका धरना शांतिपूर्वक चलता रहेगा। आरोप लगाया कि धरनास्थल पर राशन दूध नहीं पहुंच सके इसलिए कंटीले तार और कीलें लगाई हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser