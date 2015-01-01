पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अलर्ट:पांच ब्लाॅकाें में 5 टीमें करेंगी स्कूलाें में निरीक्षण, एसओपी का उल्लंघन हाेने पर हाेगी कार्रवाई

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
बहादुरगढ़ राजकीय कन्या स्कूल में छात्राओं का तापमान चेक करते हुए।
  • स्कूलों में बढ़ते कोरोना केस को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ-साथ अब शिक्षा विभाग भी अलर्ट, अभिभावक बच्चाें काे घर से ही पानी की बाेतल दें

स्कूलों में बच्चों व शिक्षकों के बीच बढ़ते कोरोना केस को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ-साथ अब शिक्षा विभाग भी अलर्ट है। स्कूलों में बच्चों की सुरक्षा व सेहत के साथ किसी भी स्कूल द्वारा लापरवाही न की जाए,इसके लिए डीईओ ने टीम का गठन किया है। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने पांचों ब्लॉकों के बीईओ के नेतृत्व में पांच टीमाें का गठन किया है जाे स्कूलाें में जाकर निरीक्षण करेंगी। टीम शहरों व गांवों में स्थित निजी व राजकीय स्कूलों में औचक निरीक्षण करेगी। वहीं एकाएक सामने आए कोरोना संक्रमित बच्चों के बाद जिला शिक्षा विभाग ने भी सभी खंड शिक्षा अधिकारियाें को स्कूलों में नियमों की सख्ती से पालना सुनिश्चत करने को कहा है। इसके लिए विभाग द्वारा सभी बीईओ को पत्र जारी कर अपने अपने ब्लॉक के सभी स्कूलों के बच्चों व शिक्षकों की रिपोर्ट देने के लिए कहा है।

नोडल अधिकारी सुदर्शन पुनिया ने बताया कि बच्चों व शिक्षकों में बढ़ते कोरोना केस को देखते हुए यह भी सुनिश्चित किया जा रहा है कि किसी भी निजी स्कूल में कक्षा 9 से कम के विद्यार्थियों को न बुलाया जा रहा हो। इसके साथ ही स्कूलों में महामारी से बचाव के लिए किए गए प्रबंधों का जायजा भी लिया जा रहा है। बच्चों व शिक्षकों को मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व एक दूसरे के सामान का प्रयोग न करने के लिए कड़े आदेश दिए है।

राजकीय स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या फिलहाल कम
शहर में राजकीय स्कूलों की ओर से विद्यार्थियों की एंट्री सेनिटाइजर व मास्क के बिना नहीं हो रही है। कक्षाओं में विद्यार्थी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क लगाकर अपनी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। स्कूलों की ओर से ऑनलाइन शिक्षा भी दी जा रही है। स्कूल द्वारा विद्यार्थियों को स्कूलों में आने की बाधित नहीं किया जा रहा। विद्यार्थी स्कूलों में परामर्श लेने के लिए आ रहे हैं। रेलवे रोड स्थित राजकीय स्कूल में भी गुरुवार को नियमों का सख्ती से पालन किया गया। एक-एक विद्यार्थी को चेक करने के बाद ही प्रवेश दिया गया। गौरतलब है कि 2 नवंबर से स्कूलों में नौवीं से बारहवीं की कक्षाएं शुरू हो चुकी हैं। लेकिन राजकीय स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या फिलहाल कम है। सीबीएसई स्कूलों में राजकीय स्कूलों के मुकाबले काफी कम संख्या में विद्यार्थी आ रहे हैं।

11 नवंबर काे 100 सैंपल लिए थे जांच में दाे सदस्य पाॅजिटिव पाए गए थे
बहादुरगढ़ के कन्या स्कूल में 11 नवंबर को हुई जांच में स्टाफ दो सदस्य पाॅजिटिव पाए गए थे। कन्या स्कूल की प्राचार्या तारावंती बताया कि स्कूल में छात्राओं सहित 100 सैंपल लिए गए थे। दोनों स्टाफ के सदस्यों को तुरंत छुट्टी दे दी गई थी। वहीं अब स्कूल में नियमित तौर पर छात्राओं के तापमान की जांच की जा रही है।

उल्लंघन पर नियम अनुसार हाेगी कार्रवाई
जिले के पांचाें ब्लाॅकाें में निरीक्षण के लिए पांच टीम बनाई जाे स्कूलाें में जाकर निरीक्षण करेंगी। टीम सभी ब्लॉकों में निजी स्कूलों पर गंभीरता से देगी। स्कूलों का निरीक्षण भी किया जा रहा है। यदि कोई भी स्कूल सरकार व शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा जारी एसओपी का उल्लंघन करता मिलेगा तो उसके नियमानुसार खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बीपी राणा, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी,झज्जर

