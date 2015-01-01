पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ बदमाश:खरहर गांव में घर में घुसे थे 6-7 चोर, एक को पकड़ा तो 3 गोली और चाकू मार की मकान मालिक की हत्या

बहादुरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बहादुरगढ़ में हत्या की वारदात के बाद एसपी राजेश दुग्गल घटना स्थल का जायजा लेते हुए।
  • भागते हुए चोरों का पीछा कर रहे ग्रामीण दिलबाग पर चलाई गोली, छर्रेे लगने से हुआ घायल, आरोपियों की धरपकड़ के लिए 4 टीम गठित की

बहादुरगढ़ के गांव खरहर में मंगलवार रात एक बजे 50 वर्षीय वेद राठी के भवन में घुसे छह से अधिक चोरों ने घर में रखे गहनों व अन्य कीमती सामान को लेकर फरार होने का प्रयास किया। इस दौरान मकान मालिक वेद राठी की नींद खुल गई। वेद ने एक चोर को काबू भी कर लिया पर वह अंधेरे में यह नहीं देख पाया कि घर में करीब छह से सात चाेर चोरी के लिए आए हुए हैं।

एक चोर को काबू में आते देख अन्य चोरों ने वेद राठी पर तीन गाेली चला दी व एक चोर ने उसके सिर पर चाकू से वार किए। चोर को काबू करने पर शोर मचते देख चोर अपने साथी को छुड़ाकर वहां से भागने लगे व साथ मेे एक बक्सा ले जा रहे थे कि शोर मचने पर ग्रामीणों ने पीछा किया पर चोरों ने पीछे भागते ग्रामीणों के पास पहुंच जाने पर गली में कई बार गोली चलाई। जिससे एक ग्रामीण दिलबाग भी घायल हो गया। पर चोर वह बक्सा वहीं पर फेंक कर फरार हो गए। वेद राठी को पीजीआई रोहतक पहुंचाया गया जहां डाॅक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना के समय वेद के घर में वेद की मां, पत्नी व बेटे की पत्नी अलग कमरों में सो रहे थे।

नरेला से बहादुरगढ़ की बसों में 15 साल से कर रहे थे कार्य
नरेला से बहादुरगढ़ आने वाली प्राइवेट बस में काम करते वेद को करीब 15 साल से अधिक का समय हो चुका था। इस कारण हजारों दैनिक यात्री उसे जानते थे व यात्रियों के साथ हमेशा हंसी मजाक में बात करने वाला वेद देखने में कोई फौजी लगता था। बस अड्‌डे पर शाम को नरेला जाने वाले यात्रियों को वेद पर हुए हमले व उसकी हत्या की खबर लगी तो यात्रियों को विश्वास नहीं हो पाया कि उनके साथ परिवार के सदस्य के रूप में हंसी मजाक में शामिल रहने वाला वेद अब नहीं रहा।

पुलिस हर एंगल से जांच में जुटी
फिलहाल पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज करके गांव में चौकसी बढ़ा दी है व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में चोरों की तलाश के लिए चार टीम तैयार की है जिससे चोरों के बारे में कुछ स्थिति साफ हो सके। वेद का बेटा संजीत दुबई में कंपनी में काम करता है। हो सकता है कि किसी ने उनके घर की मुखबरी की हो। वेद के बेटे संजीत को सूचना दी गई है व वह गुरुवार तक घर पहुंच जाएगा। पुलिस इस मामले में हर एंगल से जांच कर रही है।

एसपी ने परिजनों को सुरक्षा का दिलाया भरोसा
थाना आसौदा क्षेत्र के गांव खरहर में चोरो ने चोरी का विरोध करते वेद की हत्या के बाद एसपी राजेश दुग्गल ने गांव में घटना स्थल का दौरा किया। घटना स्थल पर पहुंच कर घटनाक्रम का जायजा लेते हुए उन्होंने स्थानीय लोगों तथा पुलिस अधिकारियों से वारदात की विस्तृत जानकारी ली। इसके बाद डीएसपी बादली अशोक कुमार, थाना प्रबंधक आसौदा निरीक्षक कुलदीप सिंह, सीआईए प्रथम बहादुरगढ़ के प्रभारी निरीक्षक रविंद्र कुमार तथा सीआईए टू बहादुरगढ़ के प्रभारी उपनिरीक्षक सत्यवान व अन्य पुलिस कर्मचारियों को मामले को हल करने व चोरों की तलाश करने को कहा गया। एसपी ने बताया कि मकान मालिक वेद प्रकाश के जाग जाने पर बदमाशों ने उस पर जानलेवा हमला करते हुए फायर हो गए। वेद गोलियां लगने से गंभीर रूप से घायल होकर वहीं गिर गया। शोर सुनकर घर के अन्य सदस्य भी जाग गए। शोर सुनकर जैसे ही पड़ोस के एक व्यक्ति ने बदमाशों को पकड़ने की कोशिश की तो बदमाशों ने उस पर भी गोली चला दी। पैर में छर्रे लगने से दिलबाग घायल हो गया। बदमाश मौके से फरार हो गए। सभी आरोपियों को जल्द ही काबू कर लिया जाएगा। इसके लिए डीएसपी बादली अशोक कुमार के नेतृत्व में पुलिस की चार विशेष टीमों का गठन किया गया है।

मैं रोशनी में था व चोर अंधेरे में इस कारण सभी को देख नहीं पाया
सिविल अस्पताल में घायल दिलबाग ने बताया कि उसके पास करीब डेढ़ बजे फोन आया कि गांव में चोर घुस गए हैं व गांव से बाहर की तरफ भाग रहे हैं। उसका मकान गांव के बाहर की तरफ होने के कारण वह लाठी लेकर घर से बाहर आ गया। तभी वे चोर भागते हुए उसके पास पहुंच गए। वह रोशनी में खड़ा था व चोर अंधेरे में थे। इस कारण एक चोर को देख वह उसकी तलाश में भागा तभी दूसरे युवक ने उस पर गोलियां चलानी शुरू कर दी। एक छर्रा टांग में लगने से वह गिर गया और सभी चोर जिनके पीछे गांव के लोग लगे थे वह खेतों की तरफ भाग गए। रात को अंधेरा होने के कारण गांव के लोग खेतों की तरफ नहीं जा सके। घायल दिलबाग ने बताया कि चोरों की संख्या करीब छह से सात थी। वह उनके हुलिए को भी पहचान नहीं पाया। यह सब इतनी जल्दी हो गया कि जब तक गांव के लोग वहां पहुंचते सभी चोर दूर भाग चुके थे।

