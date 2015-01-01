पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड19:जिले में कोरोना के 60 नए केस मिले, 36 हुए डिस्चार्ज, एक्टिव केस 415

बहादुरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
कोरोना का संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ रहा है। मंगलवार को जिले में कोरोना के 60 नए केस मिले, जबकि 36 डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। ऐसे में जिले में 415 एक्टिव केस रह गए हैं। सीएमओ डाॅ. संजय दहिया के अनुसार अब तक 4 हजार 505 लाेग काेराेना पाॅजिटिव हाे चुके हैं।

इनमें 4 हजार 49 डिस्चार्ज हो गए, जबकि अभी तक 41 लाेगाें की मौत हाे चुकी। ऐसे में मंगलवार तक एक्टिव केसों का आंकड़ा 415 तक पहुंच गया है।

जिन क्षेत्रों में पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं, उनमें नेहरू पार्क बहादुरगढ़, सरौला, मातनहेल, सेक्टर-6 बहादुरगढ़, सेक्टर-7 बहादुरगढ़, जौंधी, दुजाना, ओमेक्स सिटी बहादुरगढ़, अशोका कॉलोनी 22 फुटा रोड लाइनपार बहादुरगढ़, वार्ड-24 नजदीक सब्जी मंडी, न्यू नेताजी नगर लाइनपार, कबीर बस्ती, विवेकानंद नगर गली नंबर-1 बहादुरगढ़, लोवा कलां, रईया, रायपुर, आर्य नगर गली नंबर-4 बहादुरगढ़, रोहद, खरहर, टांडाहेड़ी, खेड़का गुज्जर, शंकर गार्डन लाइनपार, नई बस्ती गली नंबर-3, कानौंदा, जसौरखेड़ी, डीघल, भटी गेट झज्जर शहर, बहु, एचएल सिटी बहादुरगढ़, एमपी माजरा, बालौर, खापड़वास, साल्हावास, गली नंबर-7 पटेल नगर बहादुरगढ़, सैनिक नगर बहादुरगढ़, 3बीआर सोसायटी ओमेक्स सिटी, बुपनियां, सेक्टर-6, सेक्टर-2, फ्रैंड्स कॉलोनी बहादुरगढ़, शास्त्री नगर बहादुरगढ़ धांधलान, लकड़िया, सीएलपी झाड़ली, बस स्टैंड बहु, सुर्खपुर, काठमंडी पाना चुलियान बेरी, रहानिया कॉलोनी झज्जर शहर, गली नंबर-1 पटेल बहादुरगढ़ शामिल है।

