शर्मनाक:दुष्कर्म पीड़िता पर घर जाकर समझौते का दबाव डाला, बहस के बाद पूरे परिवार को पीटा

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

लाइनपार इलाके में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता और उसके परिवार के साथ मारपीट का मामला सामने आया है। मारपीट की घटना की एक वीडियो फुटेज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई है। घटना पड़ोस के घर के सीसीटीवी कैमरा में कैद हुई है। वहीं मारपीट का आरोप जिस पक्ष पर उसके एक युवक पर पीड़िता ने अगस्त में दुष्कर्म के आरोप लगाए थे। इस मामले में तीन लोगों पर केस दर्ज हुआ था। लेकिन पीड़िता और उसका परिवार 1 युवक का नाम एफआईआर में शामिल करने की मांग कर रहे थे।

बताया जा रहा है कि गुरुवार सुबह करीब 8 बजे उक्त आरोपी युवक और उसके परिजन पीड़िता के घर पर पहुंचे थे। वहां घर के बाहर ही गली में दोनों पक्ष आपस में उलझ गए। इसमें दोनों पक्षों में मारपीट हुई। पीड़िता और उसके परिवार के 5 लोगों को चोट आई है। इनमें दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, पिता, भाई, मां और दादी शामिल है। लाइनपार थाना पुलिस ने पीड़ित पक्ष के बयान दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज कब्जे में ले ली है।

आरोप-दुष्कर्म मामले में समझौते का बना रहे थे दबाव
पीड़िता ने अगस्त महीने में दुष्कर्म, ब्लैकमेलिंग और जान से मारने की धमकी का मामला दर्ज करवाया था। पुलिस ने तीन युवकों के नाम तो एफआईआर में जोड़ दिए, लेकिन एक युवक का नाम और दर्ज करवाने के लिए युवती व उसके परिवार के लोग बार-बार मांग कर रहे थे। पीड़िता लगातार पुलिस अधिकारियों से मिलकर कार्रवाई की मांग कर रही थी। पीड़िता की मां का आरोप है कि गुरुवार को सुबह उस आरोपी के परिवार के लोग घर के बाहर आए व समझौते का दबाव डालने लगे। इसी दौरान उन लोगों ने पूरे परिवार को जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी। बहस होने पर उनके पूरे परिवार के साथ मारपीट की गई।

पीड़िता का आरोप-100 नंबर पर फाेन किया नहीं मिली मदद
पुलिस पर इस मामले में ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं करने के आरोप तो लगे हैं। वहीं पीड़िता का कहना है कि पुलिस ने उनकी बात एफआईआर के वक्त भी नहीं सुनीं और न ही आज जब उनके साथ मारपीट हुई तब सुनी। महिला हेल्पलाइन और 100 नंबर पर भी फोन किया, लेकिन कोई मदद नहीं मिली। जिसके बाद वो खुद अस्पताल इलाज के लिए आए।

बयान दर्ज कर कार्रवाई कर रहे : लाइनपार थाना प्रभारी कर्मबीर का कहना है कि सूचना मिलते ही पीड़िता के बयान लेने के लिए पुलिस टीम को भेजा गया और बयानों के आधार पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। फिलहाल मामला मारपीट का है।

