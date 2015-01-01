पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमिशन:कॉलेजों में 5 दिसंबर तक होंगे दाखिले, उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने खाली सीटें भरने को बढ़ाई तारीख

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
कॉलेजाें में 7 सितंबर से चल रही प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के बाद भी सीटें खाली हैं। शहर के कालेजों में कुछ कोर्सों में सीटें खाली पड़ी हैं। इसे देखते हुए उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने दाखिले की तारीख को बढ़ाकर 5 दिसंबर कर दिया है। कॉलेजों में खाली पड़ी सीटों को लेकर उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के डायरेक्टर जनरल ने गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज प्रतिनिधियों के साथ ऑनलाइन बैठक की थी। इसमें खाली सीटें भरने के लिए चर्चा की गई थी।

बता दें कि उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने 7 सितंबर से ऑनलाइन दाखिला प्रक्रिया शुरू की थी। 20 नवंबर ओपन काउंसिलिंग के जरिए दाखिले की अंतिम तारीख निर्धारित की गई थी। ऐसे में जिन विद्यार्थियों का दाखिला नहीं हो पाया, उनके लिए पोर्टल भी दोबारा से खोला गया है। दाखिले से वंचित विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन आवेदन व आवेदनों में हुई गलती को सुधार के लिए 5 दिसंबर तक समय मिल गया है। इस समय अवधि के दौरान विद्यार्थी अपने पसंदीदा कॉलेज व संकाय में दाखिला ले सकते हैं।

लगभग सभी कॉलेजों में 30 प्रतिशत से ऊपर सीटें अभी भी खाली बची हैं। बीए को छोड़ दिया जाए तो बाकी मेडिकल, नॉन-मेडिकल, कॉमर्स संकायों में इस बार एडमिशन कम हुए हैं। राजकीय कॉलेज के नोडल अधिकारी कमल कुमार ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों के पास अब दाखिला लेने के लिए 5 दिसंबर तक का समय है। वहीं, कॉलेजों में सेकंड व फाइनल ईयर की एडमिशन फीस जमा करने की तिथि बढ़ा दी है। विद्यार्थी 25 नवंबर तक फीस जमा कर सकते हैं।

सुबह 9 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक होगी काउंसिलिंग
कॉलेजों ने सुबह 9 से दोपहर एक बजे तक का समय फिजिकल काउंसिलिंग के लिए निर्धारित किया है। कॉलेजों में इसको को लेकर कमेटियां काम कर रही हैं। कॉलेजों की ओर से कमेटी दस्तावेजों व दाखिलों की रिपोर्ट को ऑनलाइन करेंगे। विभाग की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार सीटों की उपलब्धता पर कॉलेजों द्वारा प्रतिदिन यदि आवश्यक हो ओपन मेरिट सूची तैयार की जाएगी। यदि 5 दिसंबर तक भी कॉलेजों में खाली सीटें बची तो कॉलेजों के अनुरोध पर विभाग की ओर से पोर्टल खोला जाएगा।

