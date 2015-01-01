पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ट्रांसपोर्टरों ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप:कार्यालय में कुर्सियों पर बैठते एजेंट, टेबल है फिक्स, सचिव बाेले-बिचौलियों की एंट्री बैन करना प्राथमिकता

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बहादुरगढ़ में ट्रांसपोर्ट्स समस्याएं बताते हुए।
  • आरटीए सचिव बंसल के साथ पहली बैठक में ट्रांसपोर्टरों ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप, लिखित शिकायत मांगी

बहादुरगढ़ के आरटीए कार्यालय में अब सुधार करने की आवाज उठने लगी है। इसके लिए आरटीए सचिव अशोक बंसल ने पहली बार कार्यालय में जिले की सभी ट्रांसपोर्ट यूनियनों व प्राइवेट बस संचालकों के साथ बैठक की। सचिव ने बैठक शुरू होने पर जैसे ही इन लोगों को अपनी बात रखने को कहा तो बैठक में ट्रांसपोर्टरों व प्राइवेट बस संचालकों ने आरटीए कार्यालय की वो पोलपट्टी खोलनी शुरू की जिसे सुनकर खुद अधिकारियों को भी पसीना आ गया।

इन लोगों ने खुल कर कहां कि यह कार्यालय भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगाया है कि जहां एजेंट व बिचौलिएं कुर्सियों पर बैठकर कार्यालय के बराबर अपना नया आरटीए कार्यालय चलाते रहे है। नियमों का हवाला देकर गाड़ी पास करने से लेकर सड़क पर चलने तक अलग-अलग रेट तय है। वह भी खुले रूप से लिए जाते हैं। अशोक बंसल ने लोगों को अपनी बात रखने को कहा ताे बस संचालकों तक ने खुलकर कहा कि यहां का तो भट्ठा ही बैठा हुआ है।

इन लोगों ने तो सचिव को भी कह दिया कि आप भी यहां पर सुधार नहीं कर पाएंगे व कुछ समय बाद यहां से तबादला करवा दिया जाएंगा। यहां तो अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों ने बोरे भर-भर कर रुपया एकत्र किया है। बहादुरगढ़ में 17 छोटी-बड़ी ट्रांसपोर्ट हैं जिनके करीब 15 हजार वाहन चलते हैं। इसके अलावा दो सौ से अधिक प्राइवेट बसें भी है। हरियाणा व पंजाब व राजस्थान जाने वाले हजारों ट्रक भी बहादुरगढ़ की तरफ से निकलते हैं।

लोगों के आरोप सुनने के बाद अधिकारी बाेले-अब स्थितियां बदलेंगी जरूर
सचिव अशोक बंसल ने कहा कि अब स्थिति बदली जा रही है इसी कारण उन्हें यहां तैनात किया गया है। अब यहां पूरे भवन में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। इसके साथ पारदर्शी, निष्पक्ष और भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त कार्यप्रणाली को सुदृढ़ करने के लिए हाल ही में कई तरह के बदलाव करते हुए कड़े निर्देश जारी किए हैं। उन्होंने सभी ट्रांसपोर्टर्स सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित किए गए नियमों की अनुपालना करने को भी कहा है क्योंकि बदलाव एक तरफ से नहीं हो सकता। इसके लिए दोनों तरफ से प्रयास करने होंगे।

ट्रांसपाेर्टराें काे व्यवस्था बदलने का दिया आश्वासन
कार्यालय में वाहनों के कागजात अपडेट करवाने, वाहन पासिंग आदि के कार्य में किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं होगी। सभी कार्य पारदर्शी और निष्पक्ष तरीके से किए जाएंगे। सचिव, क्षेत्रीय परिवहन प्राधिकरण झज्जर व बहादुरगढ़ अशोक बंसल ने मंगलवार को ट्रांसपोर्टर्स के साथ बैठक करते हुए यह बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि आरटीए कार्यालय में पारदर्शी व निष्पक्ष कार्यप्रणाली अपनाई गई है और बिचौलियों की एंट्री बैन कर दी गई है। ट्रांसपोर्टर्स को इस कार्यालय में कोई परेशानी आने पर तुरंत उनसे मुलाकात करें, नियमानुसार तत्काल समाधान किया जाएगा। सचिव अशोक बंसल ने कहा वाहन स्वामी अपने कार्य स्वयं करवाएं अगर कार्यालय में कोई परेशान करता है तो तुरंत उनको कार्यालय मेंं सपंर्क करें।

वाहन स्वामी ओवरलाेड से बचें
सचिव ने कहा कि ओवरलोड वाहनों पर पूरी तरह शिकंजा कसा जा रहा है। ओवरलोड वाहन पर जुर्माना किया जाएगा साथ ही अतिरिक्त वजन को वहीं पर खाली करवाया जाएगा। खाली करवाया गया अतिरिक्त वजन दूसरे वाहन से ले जाना होगा। इसलिए वाहन स्वामी ओवरलोड से बचें।

सड़कों पर अवैध रूप से भाग रहे वाहनों की फोटो भेजने को कहा
आरटीए सचिव ने प्राइवेट बस संचालकों से भी कहा कि कुछ प्राइवेट वाहन सड़कों पर बिना टैक्स भरे या फिर गैर कानूनी रूप से दौड़ रहे हैं, जिनकी शिकायत उन्हें वाट्स अप पर फोटो के द्वारा भी भेजी जा सकती है। इस सूचना को गुप्त भी रखा जाएगा। ऐसे वाहनों पर नियमानुसार सख्त कानूनन कार्रवाई अमल में जाई जाएगी। बैठक में आरटीए ने टांसपोर्टर्स द्वारा रखी समस्याओं का भी समाधान किया गया। ट्रांसपोट्ररों ने बैठक में सरकार द्वारा पूर्णकालिक आरटीए की व्यवस्था करने के निर्णय को स्वागत योग्य कदम बताया। ट्रांसपोर्टर्स ने कहा कि पूर्णकालिक आरटीए होने से वाहन संबधी कार्य और संबंधित समस्याओं का निदान जल्दी होगा। बैठक में एमवीओ पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर नवीन मोर सहित जिलाभर से ट्रांसपोर्टर्स और वाहन यूनियन पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें