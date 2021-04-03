पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन:सेक्टर-6 आरडब्ल्यूए के सभी 14 नामांकन सही, अब चुनाव 14 को

बहादुरगढ़26 मिनट पहले
  • कल तक ले सकते हैं नामांकन वापस, प्रधान पद के लिए 5 दावेदार

सेक्टर छह रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन (आरडब्ल्यूए) की कार्यकारिणी के पांच पदों के लिए भरे गए नामांकनों की छंटनी प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई है। सभी नामांकन ठीक पाए गए। अब 6 फरवरी तक नामांकन वापस लिए जा सकते हैं। सात फरवरी को पात्र उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिह्न वितरित किए जाएंगे। उसके बाद 14 फरवरी को चुनाव होगा और फिर मतगणना होगी। मंगलवार को 14 उम्मीदवारों ने अपने-अपने नामांकन दाखिल किए थे। प्रधान पद के लिए पांच उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए थे।

इसके अलावा उपप्रधान पद के लिए तीन और महासचिव, सह सचिव व कोषाध्यक्ष के लिए दो-दो नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए गए थे। प्रधान सहित अन्य पदों के लिए 14 फरवरी को वोटिंग होगी। इसमें 55 कॉलेजियम सदस्यों और संस्थापक सदस्य मतदान करेंगे।

इस बार प्रधान पद के लिए जयपाल सांगवान, महिपाल गुलिया, सुरेश कुमार, सुखबीर दहिया व राजसिंह दलाल ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया है। वहीं उपप्रधान पद के लिए सहदेव दहिया, सुरेश कुमार व सुखबीर दहिया ने पर्चा भरा है। महासचिव पद के लिए राजबीर बंसल व राजकुमार राठी,सह सचिव के लिए कुलदीप सिंह व श्रीभगवान और कोषाध्यक्ष के लिए धर्मबीर शर्मा व दीपक कुमार ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया है। सुरेश कुमार व सुखबीर दहिया ने प्रधान व उप्रपधान दोनों पदों के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया है। निर्वाचन अधिकारी तेजवीर गुलिया ने बताया कि सभी नामांकन पत्र छंटनी प्रक्रिया में ठीक पाए गए हैं। 6 फरवरी तक नामांकन वापस लिए जा सकते हैं।

