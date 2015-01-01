पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शाइनिंग स्टार बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता:गर्ल्स अंडर 13 में अनन्या ने देवांशी को हराया

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
एचएल सिटी स्थित बैडमिंटन एकेडमी में चल रही तीन दिवसीय शाइनिंग स्टार बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता के दूसरे दिन शनिवार काे खिलाड़ियाें ने खूब जौहर दिखाए। बैडमिंटन एकेडमी के 11 कोर्ट पर खिलाड़ियाें ने दूसरे दिन अपनी प्रतिभा का बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया। इसमें गर्ल्स अंडर 13 के मुकाबले में अनन्या ने देवांशी को 15-11, 15-6, एड्रीना छिब्बर ने अर्शिता को 15-7, 15-12, शिजा ने जिया को 15-3, 15-4 व शानवी सूरी ने प्रिया को 15-8 और 15-8 के अंतर से हराया।

दृश्टि ने अराध्या काे 15-7, 15-8 के अंतर से ताशवी गोयल ने कनिष्का त्यागी को 15-1, 15-4, स्वीटी ने दिया को 15-6, 15-12 से और अन्नया सिंह ने नीति चौधरी को 15-13 और 15-11 के अंतर से हराकर अगले दौर में जगह बनाई है। गर्ल्स अंडर 13 में ही श्रेया ने रूबल को भूमिका ने रौनिका दहिया को, तमन्ना ने पारुल को शानवी अनेजा ने मानसी को अगम्या रिशी ने अंजलि रौतेला को गरिमा ने दित्या को व सानिया यादव ने जोयल राणा को 11-15, 15-7 और 15-5 के अंतर से हराया है।

दूसरे दिन ब्वायज अंडर 15 के मुकाबले भी खेले गए। ब्वायज अंडर 15 में ओमकरण ने लक्ष्य कुमार को 15-8, 15-12 से, अनमोल भूटानी ने आशीष गर्ग को 15-9 , 15-12 से , रेयान रंजन ने जतिन सैनी को 15-3 और 15-7 से, अर्चित धनाई ने इष्मित सिंह को 15-13, 15-6 से, अभय झा ने मोहित जुहान को 15-9, 15-10 और भव्य छाबड़ा ने चैतन्य को 15-10 और 15-8 के अंतर से हराकर अगले दौर में जगह बनाई है।

फाइनल मुकाबले आज
एकेडमी की निदेशिका शैलजा जून ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल मुकाबले रविवार को खेले जाएंगे। फाइनल मुकाबलों में जीत हासिल करने वाले खिलाड़ियों को आयोजकों की तरफ से 2 लाख रुपए इनाम भी दिए जाएंगे। बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए देश भर के अलग-अलग राज्यों से करीब 600 खिलाड़ी बहादुरगढ़ पहुंचे हैं। खिलाड़ियों का हौसला बढ़ाने के लिए भारतीय डब्लस टीम के कोच विजयदीप सिंह, बैडमिंटन स्टार नवदीप और सुरेन्द्र भी मौजूद रहे।

