तेजी से बढ़ता प्रदूषण:बहादुरगढ़ में एक्यूआई 260, प्रदूषण बढ़ने से नहीं छंटी धुंध, हाईवे पर घटी दृश्यता

बहादुरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बढ़ते प्रदूषण से लोग हुए परेशान।
  • प्रदूषण बढ़ने से बुजुर्गाें काे सुबह व शाम पार्क में सैर न करने की सलाह

बहादुरगढ़ में प्रदूषण का ग्राफ तेजी स बढ़ता जा रहा है। गुरुवार को भी वायुमंडल में प्रदूषकों के बढ़ने के साथ वायु की गुणवत्ता में खराबी का ग्राफ तेजी से बढ़ने लगा जिससे दिन भर सूर्य के दर्शन नहीं हुए। जिला प्रशासन ने भले ही कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की है पर केंद्र सरकार ने नया कानून बनाने से अब सख्ती की कार्रवाई की संभावना बन गई है। गुरुवार सुबह आईटीओ में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 260 के करीब दर्ज किया जो खराब श्रेणी में आती है। बढ़ते प्रदूषण की वजह से आज दिन भर सूर्य प्रदूषण में गायब रहा। लोगों ने बताया कि प्रदूषण बढ़ने से सुबह व शाम को पार्क में जाने पर बुजुर्गों को मना कर दिया है।

खुले में पड़ा कचरा बना आफत
विजिबिलिटी कम होने से सुबह बाइक चलाने में दिक्कत हो रही है। दिल्ली से सटे बहादुरगढ़ में ग्रैप लागू होने के बावजूद अभी तक आबोहवा को जहरीला होने से रोकने के लिए किए इंतजामों का असर नहीं दिख रहा है। शहर में लगातार जहरीली होती आबोहवा सभी के लिए खतरनाक बनी हुई है। पहले कोविड और अब जहरीली आबोहवा के कारण लोगों को घर में कैद होना पड़ रहा है। शहर व आसपास में जिन इलाकों में निर्माण कार्य हो रहे है, वहां पर आबोहवा सबसे ज्यादा जहरीली है।

ऐसे में अगर आबोहवा में सुधार नहीं हो रहा। यहां निर्माण कार्यों को बिना किसी रोकटोक के प्रदूषण का स्तर और अधिक होने व उसके बाद कोई फैसला करने का इंतजार किया जा रहा था। पिछले साल भी एक नवंबर से निर्माण कार्यों पर रोक लगा दी गई थी। इस बार भी सरकार एक नवंबर का इंतजार कर रही है जबकि इस बार प्रदूषण का असर पहले ही शुरू हो गया है। नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर परिषद ने नहीं किए ठाेस उपाय। नगर परिषद की टीमों ने आज तक शहर में मॉनिटरिंग तक भी नहीं की है जिससे सुरक्षा के उपायों को लेकर एक फ्रेम तैयार करके उच्च अधिकारियों के पास भेजी जा सके। शहर में कई स्थानों पर वेस्ट खुले में पड़ा है, उससे प्रदूषण बढ़ रहा था।

तीन कमेटी बनाई
केंद्र सरकार ने एनसीआर में प्रदूषण की रोकथाम के लिए नये कानून को मंजूरी दी है। अब एक नया कमीशन बनाया जाएगा। जो प्रदूषण कम करने के कानून का क्रियान्वयन सुनिश्चित करेगा। कमीशन को अौर भी शक्तिशाली बनाया गया है। उसके आदेश का क्रियान्वयन न करने पर पांच साल तक की सजा और एक करोड़ रुपए तक का जुर्माना लगाया जा सकता है। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा बुधवार देर रात जारी अध्यादेश कमीशन फार एयर क्वालिटी मैनेजमेंट इन नेशनल कैपिटल रीजन एंड एडजारनिग एरिया 2020 में भूरेलाल के नेतृत्व वाली अथाॅरिटी इपका को खत्म कर नया कमीशन बनाने की बात कही गई है। कमीशन के तहत तीन सब कमेटियां होंगी जिनमें एक प्रदूषण के स्रोतों की निगरानी और पहचान करेगी। दूसरी रोकथाम के लिए कानून का क्रियान्वयन करेगी। तीसरी सब कमेटी शोध और विकास का कार्य करेगी।

ग्रीन पटाखे प्रदूषण कम करने में सहायक
दिल्ली के लोगों को दीपावली की आतिशबाजी से होने वाले प्रदूषण से बचाने के लिए इस बार केवल ग्रीन पटाखों को ही बनाने, बेचने और प्रयोग करने की अनुमति होगी। बहादुरगढ़ में अातिशबाजी की खरीद दिल्ली के बाजारों से ही होती है। वहां पर अब तीन नवंबर से दिल्ली भर में पटाखों के खिलाफ सरकार का अभियान शुरू होगा जिससे दीपावली पर जलाए जाने वाले पटाखों से हवा प्रदूषित नहीं हो सके। इसका गंभीर असर लोगों की जिंदगी पर नहीं पड़े। यहां भी इस मामले में पुलिस से भी इसमें सहयोग लिया जाएगा। ये टीमें ये सुनिश्चित कराएंगी कि बहादुरगढ़ में कहीं भी ग्रीन पटाखों के अलावा दूसरे पटाखों का निर्माण, बिक्री या इस्तेमाल नहीं हो। यहां भी ग्रीन पटाखे के ही इस्तेमाल को अनुमति होगी। इस नियम को सख्ती से लागू किया जाएगा और उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ग्रीन पटाखों के उपयोग से प्रदूषण को काफी हद तक कम किया जा सकता है।

एनसीआर में प्रदूषण को लेकर एडवाइजरी जारी
प्रशासन की लापरवाही से शहर की आबोहवा दिनोंदिन खराब होती जा रही है। पर्यावरण प्रदूषण सुरक्षा एवं नियंत्रण प्राधिकरण (ईपीसीए) ने एनसीआर के लिए एडवाइजरी जारी कर प्रदूषण स्तर और बढ़ने की संभावना जताई है। पर उसका यहां कोई असर दिकाई नहीं दे रहा। प्राधिकरण ने औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों और निर्माण स्थलों पर सभी जरूरी इंतजाम करने के आदेश जिला प्रशासन को दिए हैं। दरअसल प्रदूषण स्तर बढ़ने का प्रमुख कारण चोरी छिपे कूड़े कचरे में आग लगाना व नेशनल हाइवे से लेकर शहर की प्रमुख सड़कों पर जमी धूल की सफाई न होना है। रही सही कसर त्यौहारी सीजन में कुछ लोगों द्वारा पटाखे फोड़ना है। ईपीसीए ने हरियाणा राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के अधिकारियों को मैसेज भेजकर अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में प्रदूषण बढ़ने से रोकने के लिए सभी जरूरी उपाय करने के आदेश दिए हैं। लोगों की माने तो कहीं भी नहीं हो पा रहा पानी का छिडक़ाव, अफसर अपने कार्यालयों में आराम कर रहे हैं। शनिवार और रविवार को अवकाश होने के कारण कोई भी अधिकारी व कर्मचारी फील्ड में नहीं आना चाहते व सोमवार को भी यहीं स्थिति रही। यही कारण है कि शनिवार व रविवार के बाद सोमवार व मंगलवार को नगर परिषद द्वारा शहर में कहीं पानी का छिड़काव होते नजर नहीं आया।

पाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है

