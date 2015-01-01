पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेदर अपडेट:एक्यूआई 386, पांच दिनाें से सांस की शिकायतें बढ़ीं

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
बहादुरगढ़ में प्रदूषण का स्तर छह दिनों के बाद बढ़ने के साथ ही गिरता जा रहा है। जैसे-जैसे ठंड का मौसम बढ़ रहा है, प्रदूषण के स्तर में हर रोज उतार-चढ़ाव दिख रहा है। छह दिनों तक गैस का चेम्बर बनाने के बाद बुधवार को मौसम कुछ खुला तो लोगों को कुछ राहत मिली। वैसे हवा की गुणवत्ता सुधरने की बजाय हर रोज बिगड़ती ही जा रही है। वैसे बुधवार सुबह भी बहादुरगढ़ की आबोहवा बिगड़ी हुई थी पर जैसे जैसे दिन निकला तो मौसम खुलने लगा।

वैसे वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर कुछ अधिक कम नहीं हो पाया। वैसे सुबह व शाम बहादुरगढ़ वालों को को वायु प्रदूषण की वजह से सांस लेने में भी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वैसे पूरा बहादुरगढ़ धुंध की चादर में लिपटी हुई नजर आ रहा है। आज वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 386 दर्ज किया गया जो कुछ दिन पहले 400 को पार कर गया था। पर अभी भी यह श्रेणी ‘गंभीर’ में आती हैं। प्रदूषण के कारण बढ़ रही है सांस संबंधी मरीजों की संख्या से भी लोग परेशान हैं।

सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत
डॉक्टरों ने कहा कि उन्होंने पिछले पांच दिनों में सांस संबंधी बीमारियों की शिकायत करने वाले रोगियों की संख्या में उल्लेखनीय बढ़ोतरी देखी है, पिछले पांच दिनों से दिल्ली की हवा बहुत जहरीली है। एक्यूआई 400 तक था जो प्रदूषण गंभीर मानते हुए इसे जहरीली हवा की श्रेणी में रखा गया है। डाॅ. मनीष शर्मास ने कहा कि मौजूदा प्रदूषण के स्तर के कारण स्वस्थ व्यक्ति भी अधिक बीमार थे, लेकिन वरिष्ठ नागरिक को विशेष रूप से इसमें ज्यादा खतरा है।

क्यों कि हमने पिछले चार से पांच दिनों में श्वसन तंत्र में संक्रमण और मौजूदा अस्थमा या क्रोनिक ऑब्सट्रक्टिव पल्मोनरी डिजीज (सीओपीडी) से पीड़ित लोगों की संख्या में कुछ वृद्धि देखी है। लोग खुजली वाली आंखों, गले में जलन और सिरदर्द की शिकायतें भी लेकर आ रहे हैं। डाॅ. मनीष शर्मा ने कहा कि प्रदूषण के ऐसे उच्च स्तर के संपर्क में आने से स्वस्थ व्यक्तियों में भी संक्रमण और एलर्जी की बीमारी हो सकती है। उन्होंने बताया कि अस्पताल में हर साल वो ऐसी बीमारियाें के बार में जानकारी रखने वाले डाॅक्टर इस बार इस तरह के मरीजों में इजाफा देख रहे हैं। सिविल अस्पताल के पीएमओ पीके शर्मा ने बताया कि प्रदूषण स्वस्थ व्यक्तियों इम्यूनिटी को खराब करने के लिए जाना जाता है, इस समय के दौरान अधिक ऊपरी श्वसन पथ के संक्रमण और वायरल संक्रमण हो सकता है। वैसे भी इस साल, प्रदूषण से कोविड -19 का खतरा है। इस कारण लोगों को इस समय में अधिक सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी जा रही है।

