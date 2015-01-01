पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण:एक्यूआई 400, दिन भर स्मॉग छाया, गले में खराश और आंखों में जलन की शिकायतें भी बढ़ीं

बहादुरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
ठंड का मौसम बढ़ते ही बहादुरगढ़ में धुंध और प्रदूषण की चादर से ढकने लगी है। बहादुरगढ़ में वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। पिछले दो-तीन दिनों से प्रदूषण के स्तर में काफी उतार-चढ़ाव देखने को मिल रहा है। इस बीच लोगों को खांसी की शिकायत बढ़ी है वहीं सांस लेने में भी दिक्कत व आंखों में जलन की शिकायतें बढ़ी। शुक्रवार सुबह से ही वायु प्रदूषण ‘गंभीर’ की श्रेणी में दर्ज किया गया है।

बहादुरगढ में वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 400 तक पहुंच गई है। इससे पहले भी बुधवार व गुरूवार को भी बहादुरगढ़ में दिन भर स्माॅग छाया रहा। बहादुरगढ़ के कई इलाकों में वायु प्रदूषण गंभीर की श्रेणी में दर्ज किया गया था। वायु प्रदूषण की रोकथाम के लिए उठाए गए कदमों पर चर्चा और इसके लिए स्थायी समाधान तलाशने के लिए प्रयास नाकाफी सिद्ध हुए है। कोरोना संकट के बीच बहादुरगढ़ में बिगड़ी हवा से हाहाकर मच गया है, लेकिन स्थिति अब भी काबू में आती नहीं दिख रही है।

दिवाली पर पटाखे जलाने पर प्रतिबंध

बहादुरगढ़ औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में लोगों को शुक्रवार भी प्रदूषण से कोई राहत नहीं मिली। दिल्ली में आज सुबह हवा गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (एक्यूआई) लगभग सभी क्षेत्रों में 400 तक पहुंच गया। जो ‘गंभीर’ श्रेणी का माना जाता है। प्रदूषण के मद्देनजर दिवाली पर सभी तरह के पटाखे जलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है, लेकिन बहादुरगढ़ में फिलहाल ग्रीन पटाखे व वे भी केवल दीपावली वाले दिन ही मनाने की अाज्ञा दी हुई है। आसमान में धुंए की चादर और दमघोंटू वायु से सबसे ज्यादा सांस के मरीजों को दिक्कतें हो रही हैं। वृद्धों और बच्चे भी प्रदूषण से परेशान हैं। गौरतलब है कि उल्लेखनीय है कि 0 और 50 के बीच एक्यूआई को ‘अच्छा’, 51 और 100 के बीच ‘संतोषजनक’, 101 और 200 के बीच ‘मध्यम’, 201 और 300 के बीच ‘खराब’, 301 और 400 के बीच ‘बेहद खराब’ और 401 से 500 के बीच ‘गंभीर’ माना जाता है।

करवाचौथ की रात प्रदूषण का स्तर पहुंचा था 500 तक

करवा चौथ पर्व पर आतिशबाजी व अन्य कई कारणों के चलते रात के समय तो प्रदूषण का स्तर एक बार स्तर 500 माइक्रोग्राम तक भी पहुंच गया था। अब यह स्तर 400 माइक्रोग्राम दर्ज किया गया, जो काफी खतरनाक है। इससे हवा काफी जहरीली हो गई है। लोगों की आंखों में लगातार तीसरे दिन जलन महसूस की गई। बुजुर्ग लोगों को तो सांसें लेने में भी परेशानी हुई। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की ओर से ऐसे लोगों को बाहर की सभी गतिविधियों से बचने की सलाह दी गई है और जिन्हें अस्थमा है। उन्हें अपने पास दवाई रखने की सलाह दी गई है।

पानी का किया जा रहा छिड़काव

प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी संदीप सिंह ने बताया कि सभी विभागों के साथ मिलकर प्रयास किया जा रहा है कि बराबर पानी का छिड़काव किया जाए। नगर परिषद के सचिव मुकेश कुमार ने कहा कि आदेश मिलती ही शहर में पानी का छिड़काव का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।

वायु प्रदूषण 150 से ज्यादा हाेने पर खेल-मैदानों से दूर रहने की सलाह

डाॅ. मनीष शर्मा ने कहा कि एक्यूआई 150 से ज्यादा होने पर ज्यादा फिजिकल एक्टिविटी वाली एक्सरसाइज, क्रिकेट, हॉकी, साइक्लिंग, मैरॉथन से परहेज करना चाहिए। वैसे भी यहां प्रदूषण स्तर के 200 से ज्यादा होने पर पार्क में भी दौड़ने और टहलने जा रहा है उन लोगों को कुछ दिन घर पर रहने की सलाह दी जा रही है। डाॅ. मनीष शर्मा ने कहा कि जब प्रदूषण स्तर 300 से ज्यादा हो तो बुजुर्गों को लंबी दूरी की वॉक नहीं करनी चाहिए। जब स्तर 400 के पार हो तो घर के अंदर रहा व सभी लोगो को सामान्य वॉक भी नहीं करने का सलाह दी जा रही है। इस समय में सांसों से शरीर में पहुंचे जहर को बाहर निकालने के लिए पानी बहुत जरूरी है। इसलिए पानी पीना नहीं भूलें। दिन में तकरीबन छह से सात गिलास पानी जरूर पीए। घर से बाहर निकलते वक्त भी पानी पिएं। इससे शरीर में ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई सही बनी रहेगी और वातावरण में मौजूद जहरीली गैसें अगर ब्लड तक पहुंच भी जाएंगी तो कम नुकसान पहुंचाएंगी। सिविल अस्पताल के फिजिशियन डा. बिजेंद्र दलाल ने बताया कि प्रदूषण काफी बढ़ गया है। सभी विभागों को सचेत किया जा रहा है। इस कारण ऐसे समय में अधिक से अधिक सावधान रहने की सलाह दी जा रही है। वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ने से बुजुर्ग व बच्चे पार्काें से दूरी बनाए रखें।

बहादुरगढ़ में अभी से रात को होने लगी आतिशबाजी

बहादुरगढ़ के लोगों का कहना है कि लोगों ने दिवाली के त्योहार से पहले पटाखे फोड़ना शुरू कर दिया है, इसके चलते हमें सांस लेने में समस्या हो रही है। केवल करवा चौथ पर ही चारों तरफ इस तरह की आतिशबाजी हुई थी जैसे छोटी दिवाली हो। इसी तरह की लापरवाही के कारण ही प्रदूषण दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। यहां स्थिति वास्तव में गंभीर है और लोग कचरा जला रहे हैं और पटाखे फोड़ रहे हैं। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड सीपीसीबी के सदस्य सचिव प्रशांत गर्गवा ने गत दिनों एक समीक्षा बैठक में कहा था कि वायु की गुणवत्ता के हिसाब से बहुत खराब श्रेणी में रहने के संभावना थी, लेकिन हवा की रफ्तार कम होने से वायु गुणवत्ता ‘गंभीर श्रेणी में चली गई। अधिकारियों ने कहा कि वैसे भी हवा की गति में अचानक आने वाला बदलाव पूर्वानुमान के मॉडल में दर्ज नहीं हो पाता है।

