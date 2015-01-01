पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरियाणा कर्मचारी महासंघ चुनाव:आशीष बने बादली बिजली निगम के ब्लॉक प्रधान

बादली2 घंटे पहले
बादली बिजली निगम कार्यालय में गुरुवार को हरियाणा कर्मचारी महासंघ के बादली ब्लॉक के चुनाव कराए गए। चुनाव में सभी पदों पर सर्वसम्मति से कर्मचारियों का चयन किया गया। इसमें बादली बिजली निगम के आशीष कुमार को बादली ब्लॉक का प्रधान नियुक्त किया गया। बादली बिजली निगम में हुए ब्लॉक प्रधान व अन्य पदों के चुनाव में हरियाणा कर्मचारी महासंघ के प्रदेश कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष अनूप सिंह के निर्णय के अनुसार बादली ब्लॉक में चुनाव कराए गए।

चुनाव में पर्यवेक्षक के रुप में जिला प्रधान मनोहर दांगी, जिला वित्त सचिव दिनेश शर्मा मौजूद रहे, जिनकी देखरेख में बादली बिजली निगम के बादली ब्लॉक के चुनाव कराए गए। सभी पदों पर चुनाव सर्वसम्मति से हुए। इसमें नरेश और कुलदीप भी जिला कमेटी की ओर से मुख्य रूप से मौजूद रहे। बादली ब्लॉक की कार्यकारिणी में सर्वसम्मति से प्रधान आशीष कुमार को चुना गया।

इसके अलावा उप प्रधान जगबीर गुलिया, सचिव सत्येंद्र, वित्त सचिव मदन मोहन, संगठन सचिव विनोद कुमार, प्रेस सचिव सुरेश कुमार को चुना गया। चुने गए सभी सदस्यों को हरियाणा कर्मचारी महासंघ के प्रदेश कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष तथा अन्य ने पद पर रहते हुए कर्मचारियों के हितों के लिए काम करने की शपथ दिलाई। चुने गए सभी पदाधिकारियों को बादली बिजली निगम के कर्मचारियों ने बधाई दी।

