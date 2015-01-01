पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:हत्या समेत 5 मामलों में संलिप्त बदमाश बहादुरगढ़ से गिरफ्तार

बहादुरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • जमानत पर आकर शातिर बदमाश हाे गया था फरार

अपराध जांच शाखा द्वितीय ने हत्या सहित 5 मामलों में संलिप्त शातिर बदमाश को हथियार सहित काबू किया है। आरोपी पर 2018 में बेल जंप कर फरार हो गया। जिससे बहादुरगढ़ पुलिस ने बालौर गांव के मोड़ से काबू किया है।

आरोपी के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी की धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है। बता दें कि हत्या समेत 5 मामलों में संलिप्त रह चुका झज्जर का शातिर बदमाश रवि उर्फ जैला को बहादुरगढ़ में हथियार समेत गिरफ्तार किया गया है। वह ढाकला का रहने वाला है।

आरोपी को सीआईए द्वितीय की टीम ने बालौर गांव के मोड़ से काबू किया। वर्ष 2015 में गांव में जगपाल की हत्या के मामले में वह 2017 में जमानत पर आया था।

वर्ष 2018 में बेल जंप करके फरार हो गया। वह खुद तो आपराधिक गतिविधियों में सक्रिय रहा और उसकी जगह बेरी का रहने वाला मनीष कोर्ट में हाजिर होता रहा। जब वह पकड़ में आया तब इसके बारे में खुलासा हुआ था। इस पर रवि के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी के आरोप में मामला दर्ज किया गया था।

पूछताछ में कई मामलाें के खुलासे की संभावना

डीएसपी सुरेंद्र कुमार व सीआईए द्वितीय प्रभारी सत्यवान सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों सोनीपत के मुरथल क्षेत्र में पुलिस टीम पर फायरिंग की गई थी। इसमें भी रवि की भूमिका थी। वह खुद तो हमलावरों में शामिल नहीं था मगर हमलावरों को हथियार और अवैध नंबर प्लेट लगी गाड़ी उसी ने मुहैया करवाई थी।

इस मामले में वह सोनीपत में भी गिरफ्तार नहीं हुआ था। अब सोनीपत पुलिस को इस बारे में सूचित कर दिया गया है। इसके अलावा उसने ढाकला में ही एक युवक की प्लॉट में खड़ी बाइक जलाई थी। उससे अभी पूछताछ की जा रही है। कई और मामलों में खुलासा होने की संभावना है।

