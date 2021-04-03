पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये सर‘हद है:किलबंदी व कई लेयर में बैरिकेडिंग से एंबुलेंस तक को रास्ता नहीं, बरसात के बाद लोकल रास्ते कीचड़ से अटे

बहादुरगढ़28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिल्ली नहीं जा पाने से लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ने लगी, बाॅर्डर के दोनों तरफ लोग परेशान

टिकरी बॉर्डर इलाके में दिल्ली से पहुंचने वाले कामकाजी लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ती जा रही है। पुलिस प्रशासन की बैरिकेडिंग की वजह से आम लोगों के साथ दिल्ली से आने वाले लोगों को भी प्रदर्शन स्थल पर पहुंचने में मुश्किलें हो रही हैं। पहले चार बैरिकेडिंग पार करने के बाद धरना स्थल पर पहुंचा जा सकता था, लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं है।

अब यहां आठ लेयर की सुरक्षा है व गलियों में निकलना खतरे से खाली नहीं है। क्योंकि गुरुवार को सुबह हल्की बरसात के बाद गलियों में खोदे गए गड्ढ़े व बिखरी मिट्टी से भी लोगों के गिरने का खतरा बढ़ गया है। गलियों में खोदे गए गड्ढे व भूल भलैया गलियों में कौन की गली से व्यक्ति कहां निकल जाता है यह पहली बार आने वाले व्यक्ति को पता नहीं चल पाता है। सबसे अधिक टिकरी बॉर्डर के पास इंडस्ट्रियल इलाके में काम करने वालों को हो रही है। दिल्ली से यहां आने में उन्हें परेशानी झेलनी पड़ती है।

मुंडका से जहां उनको बस उतारती है वहां से एमआई इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में जाने के लिए मेट्रो में व बाॅर्डर पार करके ई रिक्शा के लिए 40 रुपए देने पड़ रहे हैं। 26 जनवरी की घटना के बाद पुलिस ने सख्ती इस तरह से कर दी है हमारे घरों को जाने वाले रास्ते को भी बंद कर दिया है। यहां केवल पुलिस की गाड़ियां व जवान टहलते दिखाई देते हैं।

किसानों ने सुबह मिलकर अरदास की कामना: शांति बनी रहे व बरसात न हो

गौरतलब है कि नए कृषि कानूनों पर जारी गतिरोध के चलते टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर किसानों का आंदोलन आज 72वें दिन भी जारी है। कानूनों को रद्द कराने पर अड़े किसान इस मुद्दे पर सरकार के साथ आर-पार की लड़ाई का ऐलान कर चुके हैं। 26 जनवरी को हुई ट्रैक्टर परेड में हिंसा के बाद आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों की संख्या में पिछले दिनों कमी आई थी, लेकिन भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत के भावुक होने के बाद एक बार फिर से आंदोलन को बड़ी संख्या में किसानों का समर्थन मिलने लगा।

गाजीपुर में कील उखाड़ने की खबर से बहादुरगढ़ में भी हलचल, एंबुलेंस के लिए भी नहीं खुला रास्ता

गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान लाल किले पर हुई हिंसा से सीख लेते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस ने दिल्ली से लगने वाली सीमाओं पर सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी है। गाजीपुर, सिंघु और टिकरी बॉर्डर पर कई लेयरों की तगड़ी बेरिकेटिंग की गई है। ट्रैक्टर रैलियों में जिस तरह ट्रैक्टर की मदद से बेरिकेड्स हटाए गए थे, वैसी घटना को रोकने के लिए कीलें भी लगाई गई थीं।

टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर सुबह बरसात के बाद सफाई का काम चल रहा था तो खबर आयी कि गाजी बाॅर्डर पर कीलों को हटाया जा रहा है तब एक बार आशा बनी कि यहां भी जमीनों में लगी कीलों को हटाकर कम से कम एबुलेंस व एमरजेंसी में लोगों के दिल्ली में जाने के लिए रास्ता खोला जाएगा पर एक घंटे के बाद ही खबर आई कि गाजीपुर में भी कीलों को दूसरे स्थान पर लगाया जा रहा है इस कारण हटाया जा रहा था।

