किसानों का धरना 62वें दिन जारी:ट्रैक्टर पर बड़ा तिरंगा व नीचे किसानों का झंडा लगा दिल्ली में करेंगे परेड, पुलिस भी साथ संभालेगी मोर्चा

बहादुरगढ़ में जाखौदा मोड़ से भी आगे तक पहुंचे ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली। - Dainik Bhaskar
बहादुरगढ़ में जाखौदा मोड़ से भी आगे तक पहुंचे ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली।
  • दिल्ली परेड के लिए किसानाें ने तैनात किए वाॅलंटियर जिनके पास वाॅकी टाकी सेट होगा

तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों का धरना 62वें दिन जारी है। किसानों ने दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर मार्च के दौरान किसी भी तरह से किसी पर भी किसान को गर्म नहीं होना क्योंकि यह मसला किसानों की इज्जत मान व रोटी के साथ जुड़ा है इसमें कोई लापरवाही खतरनाक सिद्ध हो सकती है। इस कारण सभी किसानों को असामाजिक तत्वों पर भी निगाह रखनी है। टिकरी बॉर्डर पर पंजाब बीकेयू के प्रधान प्रगट सिंह ने प्रेस वार्ता में कहा कि टिकरी बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलन ने 26 जनवरी की किसान ट्रैक्टर मार्च को लेकर बड़े स्तर पर तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। दो हजार स्वयंसेवकों ने व्यवस्था अपने हाथ में ले ली है। जिनकी दिन भी ट्रेनिंग हुई। हमने अपने ट्रैक्टरों पर एक बहुत बड़ा तिरंगा झंडा लगाकर दिल्ली जाना है व ट्रैक्टरों पर तिरंगा लगा दिया गया है।

किसान 26 जनवरी की सुबह के रात भर नहीं सोएगा। बहादुरगढ़ से किसान करीब दिल्ली में 70 किलोमीटर तक मार्च निकालेगा। उसके बाद सभी किसान वापिस अपनी जगह आ जाएंगे। हमें यह ट्रैक्टर मार्च शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से करना है। इन किसानों के ट्रैक्टरों के आगे सबसे पहले किसानों की लीडरशिप आगे चलेगी उनके साथ-साथ में स्वयंसेवक और एंबुलेंस और प्रेस के साथी भी आगे साथ-साथ चलेगे। हमने यह है ट्रैक्टर मार्च धीरे-धीरे चलाना है टिकरी बॉर्डर धरना स्थल पर ज्यादा भीड़ होने के कारण हमारी जिम्मेवारी बहुत ज्यादा बढ़ चुकी है।

टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर सोमवार को किसान संघर्ष समिति के अध्यक्ष विकास सिसर, भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रधान जोगिंदर नैन, किसान सोशल आर्मी के सोनूप चिनोट व किसान मंच सिरसा के प्रहलाद सिंह भारूखेड़ा के साथ देवेंद्र बल्हारा व बिजेंदर बीकेयू फतेहाबाद, राहुल दादूपुर ने संयुक्त किसान वार्ता की। यह आंदोलन बहुत बड़ा संवेदनशील रूप धारण कर चुका है। किसानों ने दिल्ली को चारों तरफ से घेर रखा है।कुछ किसानों में संशय बना हुआ है कि दिल्ली के अंदर घुसना चाहिए या नहीं घुसना चाहिए उन सभी किसान साथियों से अपील करना चाहता हूं यह आंदोलन जीत की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। हमने शांति और संयम से जीत की तरफ आगे बढ़ना है।

ट्रैक्टर मार्च में किसानाें पर दिल्ली में फूलाें की हाेगी बरसात
ट्रैक्टर मार्च के दौरान किसानों पर दिल्ली में फूलों की बरसात होगी। इस परेड से कानून वापस होना न होना अलग बात है। इस परेड में जो किसान शामिल होगा वह शांति व संयम बनाए रखें। पूरे देश के किसानों का सम्मान आपके हाथ में है। बुजुर्ग महिला जवान सभी की अपनी-अपनी जिम्मेवारी है। जो तिरंगा झंडा लगाएंगे वह अपने ट्रैक्टरों में सबसे ऊपर लगाएंगे उसके नीचे अपने यूनियनों के झंडे होंगे। मार्च के दौरान कोई तोड़फोड़ नहीं करेंगा। प्रह्लाद सिंह भारू खेड़ा ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि कल का दिन बहुत बड़ा ऐतिहासिक दिन है। किसान पहली बार दिल्ली में परेड करने जा रहा है। यह परेड शांतिपूर्वक व ऐतिहासिक होगी।

एक ट्रैक्टर के पीछे ट्रैक्टर चलाएं। कल लंबा रूट होगा समय भी ज्यादा लगेगा इसलिए अपना कंबल पानी की सुविधा साथ रखें। मार्च करते-करते रात भी हो सकती है इसलिए अपनी तैयारी पूरी कर के चले। हर ट्रैक्टर पर तीन से चार से ज्यादा व्यक्ति ना बैठे। कल परेड में लाखों की संख्या में ट्रैक्टर शामिल होने हैं। दो हजार से ज्यादा वालंटियर लगाए हुए जो हर तरह की सुविधा देखेंगे और प्रशासन के साथ काम करेंगे। कई एंबुलेंस भी लगाई गई हैं। प्रशासन से भी बैठक हुई है जिसमें वह हमारा सहयोग करेंगे। राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को ट्रैक्टर में सबसे ऊपर लगा कर चले उसके नीचे किसानों के झंडे होंगे। हमें राष्ट्रीय ध्वज का मान सम्मान बढ़ाना है। तीन काले कानूनों का रद्द करवाएंगे। दिल्ली की जनता किसानों का फूलों से स्वागत करेगी।

निहंगाें ने मेट्राे स्टेशन से टिकरी तक किया दाैरा
टिकरी बॉर्डर पर निहंग सरदारों ने भी दौरा किया। निहंगों ने भी किसानों के साथ-साथ होने वाली परेड का निरीक्षण भी किया। निहंगों ने श्रीराम शर्मा मेट्रो स्टेशन से टिकरी बाॅर्डर तक दौरा भी किया। इस मौके पर किसानों ने निहंगों का स्वागत भी किया।

ट्रैक्टर मार्च के बाद सभी वापस बाॅर्डर पर आएंगे
ट्रैक्टर मार्च के बाद सभी वापस अपने जगह पर आएंगे अगर सरकार हमारे कानून को नहीं मानती तो हम आगे भी आंदोलन को तेज करेंगे। देश का कोई राज्य ऐसा नहीं बचा है जो इस आंदोलन के साथ नहीं जुड़ा है। साउथ के राज्य अपने-अपने राज्य में मार्च करेंगे और जो किसान यहां नहीं पहुंच पाएंगे वह अपने अपने जिले में मार्च निकालेंगे। हमें अनजान लोगों से बचना है। कोई हिंसक घटना नहीं करनी है। शरारती तत्वों द्वारा आंदोलन को कमजोर करने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं जिनको हमने पुलिस के हवाले किया है। कल असामाजिक तत्व हमारी परेड में आंदोलन को खराब करने के लिए घुस सकते हैं हमें उन पर ध्यान रखना है। जोगेंद्र नैन प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बीकेयू हरियाणा ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि आज हमारा जो एजेंडा है वह 26 जनवरी का है। इस आंदोलन को पूरा 2 महीने हो चुके है। कल की परेड ऐतिहासिक परेड है।

