हादसा:ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत, भाई हुआ घायल

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
गांव आसौदा रेलवे फ्लाईओवर के पास ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक पर सवार युवक की मौत हो गई, जबकि उसका भाई घायल हाे गया। दुर्घटना के बाद चालक ट्रक लेकर मौके से फरार हो गया। घायल की शिकायत पर आसौदा थाना पुलिस ने अज्ञात में केस दर्ज कर लिया है। गांव झरोठी निवासी ईश्वर ने बताया कि 12 दिसंबर को वह और उसका चचेरा भाई दीपक बाइक पर किसी काम से गांव रोहद गए थे।

रात करीब 10 बजे दाेनाें रोहद से आसौदा होते हुए अपने घर लौट रहे थे। बाइक दीपक चला रहा था। जब वे आसौदा रेलवे फ्लाईओवर से नीचे उतर रहे थे तो तेज गति से जा रहे ट्रक चालक ने लापरवाही से बिना इंडिकेटर दिए दाहिने साइड में मोड़ दिया। इस कारण उनकी बाइक ट्रक के पिछले जोड़े में जा टकराई। वह सड़क पर गिर गया, जबकि उसका चचेरा भाई गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

राहगीरों ने उन्हें संभाला और उपचार के लिए बहादुरगढ़ के सामान्य अस्पताल ले गए। जहां डॉक्टरों ने दीपक को ज्यादा चोट लगने के कारण पीजीआई रेफर कर दिया। यहां उपचार के दौरान दीपक की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने ईश्वर की शिकायत पर आरोपी चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

