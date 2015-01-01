पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बादली:रिटायर्ड फौजी सुरेंद्र गुलिया के निधन पर बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओपी धनखड़ ने शोक जताया

बादली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बीजेपी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ ने शुक्रवार को बादली में पहुंचकर रिटायर्ड फौजी सुरेंद्र सिंह गुलिया के निधन पर शोक प्रकट किया। इस मौके पर सुरेंद्र फौजी के परिजनों विनोद गुलिया, सुनील गुलिया व अन्य को सांत्वना दी। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ ने कहा कि यह फौजियों का परिवार है। सुरेंद्र सिंह के दादा मेजर चंदन सिंह भी सेना में कार्यरत थे।

उन्हीं के पद चिन्हों पर चलते हुए सुरेंद्र सिंह ने भी फौज में जाकर देश सेवा का विचार किया और फौजी बने। ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ ने सुरेंद्र फौजी के चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। परिजनों को सांत्वना दी। उनके साथ इस मौके पर डॉ. धर्मवीर गुलिया, कृष्ण गुलिया, विनोद गुलिया, नवीन गुलिया, मुकेश ठेकेदार, संजय गुलिया व अन्य बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। सुरेंद्र सिंह ने भी अपने दादा के पद चिन्हों पर चलते हुए सेना की नौकरी की। वह 61 वर्ष के थे। उनका हृदय गति रुक जाने के कारण निधन हो गया। उनके अंतिम यात्रा में सामाजिक, राजनीतिक व क्षेत्र के लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया।

सर्बिया में कुश्ती वर्ल्ड कप में रिटौली की पिंकी करेगी भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व

जाट कॉलेज अखाड़ा की अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला पहलवान व रिटौली गांव निवासी पिंकी ने 12 से 18 दिसंबर के बीच सर्बिया देश की राजधानी बेलग्रेड में होने वाली कुश्ती वर्ल्ड कप में 55 किग्रा वेट कैटेगरी में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करेगी। सर्बिया रवाना होने से पहले शुक्रवार को पहलवान पिंकी को जाट कॉलेज की प्राचार्या डॉ. संगीता दलाल, एचओडी डॉ. सुखबीर सिंधू, प्रो. अशोक खासा, डीपीई मनोज, कोच सुखवेंद्र ने गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर आने की शुभकामनाएं दी। इस मौके पिंकी ने इसी वर्ष कोरोना काल से पहले जनवरी माह में नेपाल में हुए साउथ एशियन गेम्स में गोल्ड मेडल और सीनियर एशिया चैंपियनशिप में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर देश का नाम रोशन किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें