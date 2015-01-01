पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानों के धरने का 16वां दिन:2 दिन बरसात की संभावना, किसानों ने वाहनों को तिरपाल से ढकना किया शुरू, प्रशासन के पास कोई इंतजाम नहीं

बहादुरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बहादुरगढ़ में किसान आंदोलन में आए किसान ट्रालियों पर तिरपाल लगाकर बैठे हुए।
  • बहादुरगढ़ धरने में आए हजारों किसानों को बरसात से बचाने के लिए प्रशासन के हाथ-पांव फूले

हिमालय के क्षेत्र से ताजा पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के गुजरने की वजह से बहादुरगढ़ में 12 और 13 दिसंबर को बारिश की संभवना है। मौसम विभाग की इस संभावना का असर हुआ कि बहादुरगढ़ में धरने व प्रदर्शन में आए करीब पचास हजार किसान व उनके परिवारों को बरसात से बचने के उपाय कैसे हो इसे लेकर प्रशासन के हाथ पांव फूल गए हैं। फिलहाल प्रशासन के पास किसानों को बरसात से बचाने का कोई साधन नहीं है और धरने में शामिल करीब 10 हजार ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों को तिरपाल की व्यवस्था करना प्रशासन के लिए एक दिन में संभव नहीं है। वहीं जिन किसानों के पास तिरपाल है उन्होंने अपनी ट्रालियों को शुक्रवार से तिरपाल से ढकना शुरू कर दिया है।

दिन भर किसान ट्रालियों पर तिरपाल कसते रहे। मौसम विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से ताजा बर्फबारी हुई है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के गुजरने के बाद बर्फ से ढके हिमालय से बर्फीली उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवाएं चलने से मैदानी इलाकों में तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान सोमवार तक गिरकर आठ डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचने की संभावना है। शहर में शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 10.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

वहीं अधिकतम तापमान करीब 29 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। बहादुरगढ़ में शुक्रवार को वायु गुणवत्ता ‘बेहद खराब’ श्रेणी में दर्ज की गई। अब अगले दो दिनों में हल्की बारिश और हवा की गति तेज रहने के पूर्वानुमान के बाद इसमें सुधार की संभावना है। बहादुरगढ़ का वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक एक्यूआई सुबह 10 बजे तक 304 रहा। बुधवार को 24 घंटे का औसत सूचकांक 300 दर्ज किया गया। गौरतलब है कि एक्यूआई शून्य से 50 के बीच अच्छा, 51 और 100 के बीच संतोषजनक, 101 और 200 के बीच सामान्य, 201 और 300 के बीच खराब, 301 और 400 के बीच बेहद खराब और 401 से 500 के बीच गंभीर श्रेणी में माना जाता है।

सेक्टर-9 के पास पहुंच सकता है धरना स्थल
किसानों की माने तो टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर एक फीट तक पानी जमा होने व पानी की निकासी कोई व्यवस्था नहीं होने पर धरना स्थल को सेक्टर-9 की तरफ भी शिफ्ट किया जा सकता है। इस तरह से किसानों को बरसात के पानी में बैठने से बचाया जा सकेगा व वहां से भी दिल्ली के सभी मार्गों को बंद रखा जा सकता है। फिलहाल किसानों ने अपने ट्रैक्टरों पर तिरपाल कसने के साथ-साथ किसानों को ठंड से बचाने के लिए नई तिरपाल खरीदने की तैयारी तेज कर दी है। किसानों की माने तो धरना स्थल सेक्टर-9 के पास करने से बाइपास व नए बस अड्‌डे पर बैठे हजारों किसान भी धरने में शामिल हो सकेंगे। जिन्हें टिकरी बाॅर्डर तक जाने में बार-बार कई कई किलोमीटर चलना पड़ रहा है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ दिल्ली पुलिस ने बड़े बड़े पत्थर रखकर बाॅर्डर को इस तरह से सील कर दिया है कि वहां कोई भी किसान पैदल भी नहीं जा सकता।

बहादुरगढ़ से दिल्ली जाने वाले वाहनों को सैंदपुर की तरफ से निकलने की सलाह : नए कृषि कानूनों को लेकर किसानों और केंद्र सरकार के बीच जारी गतिरोध के बीच बहादुरगढ़ दिल्ली की सीमा पर डेरा डालकर बैठे हजारों प्रदर्शनकारियों के चलते अगले कुछ दिनों में भी स्थिति साफ होती दिखाई नहीं दे रही। पुलिस ने ट्विटर के जरिये एक एडवाइजरी जारी कर यात्रियों को यातायात के लिए बंद मार्गों के बारे में सूचना देना शुरू कर दिया है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने लोगों को असुविधा से बचने के लिए वैकल्पिक मार्ग अपनाने की भी सलाह दी है। बहादुरगढ़ से दिल्ली जाने वाले वाहनों को सैंदपुर की तरफ से निकलने की सलाह दी है। जिसका उपयोग वाहन चालक कर भी रहे हैं। फिलहाल टिकरी और ढांसा बॉर्डर यातायात के लिए अब भी बंद हैं, वहीं झटीकरा बॉर्डर हल्के वाहनों और पैदल यात्रियों के लिए खुला है।

धरनास्थल पर बरसात होने से महीने तक जमा रहता है पानी, निकासी की व्यवस्था नहीं
बहादुरगढ़ की टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर 16 दिनों से किसानों का लगातार प्रदर्शन जारी है। पर जहां पर धरने की स्टेज बनाई गई है वह हिस्सा दिल्ली सीमा में आता है और यहां पर पानी की निकासी की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं होने पर एक बार की बरसात में यहां एक माह तक पानी की निकासी नहीं हो पाती व सड़क पर ही पानी जमा रहता है। इस हालत में किसानों को इस प्रदर्शन स्थल को छोड़ना होगा। यहां पर दिल्ली सरकार ने दो माह पहले एक नाला भी तैयार किया है पर नाले के पानी की निकासी की भी कोई व्यवस्था नहीं होने से वह दिन भर ओवरफ्लो करता है। वहीं बहादुरगढ़ की तरफ पानी का झुकाव होने से बहादुरगढ़ नगर परिषद ने भी यहां नाला तैयार करने की योजना तैयार की हुई है पर वहां अभी नाला नहीं बना है। इस हालत में केवल पांच एमएम बरसात में भी आसपास की काॅलोनियों से निकलने वाली सारा पानी टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर एकत्र होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें