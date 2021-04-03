पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छापामार कार्रवाई:प्रतिबंधित दवा मिलने पर केमिस्ट शॉप सील, अब लाइसेंस भी होगा रद्द

बहादुरगढ़27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के पुराने नजफगढ़ रोड स्थित एक मेडिकल स्टोर पर गुरुवार को सीएम फ्लाइंग जिला औषधि नियंत्रण विभाग की टीम ने छापा मार कार्रवाई की व काफी मात्रा में प्रतिबंधित दवाइयों की खेप बरामद की। करीब दो घंटे तक चली कार्रवाई के दौरान टीम को स्टोर पर ऐसी दवाइयां मिलीं जो नशे के लिए भी प्रयोग की जाती हैं। उक्त दवाइयों को विभागीय अधिकारियों ने कब्जे में लेकर मेडिकल स्टोर संचालक के खिलाफ नियमानुसार कार्रवाई शुरु करने से पहले दुकान को सील कर दिया गया है। इसके साथ-साथ मेडिकल स्टोर को सील कर संचालक का लाइसेंस रद्द कराने के लिए कागजी कार्रवाई भी की गई।

बिना फार्मासिस्ट के ही दवाइयाें की हाे रही बिक्री

सीएम फ्लाइंग के अधिकारी एसआई जयभगवान, एसआई जगत, एएसआई राजेश व अन्य टीम ने जिला औषधि नियंत्रण अधिकारी संदीप हुड्डा के साथ टीम ने नजफगढ़ रोड स्थित गणेश मेडिकल पर छापा मारा। टीम को शिकायत मिली थी कि मेडिकल स्टोर पर बिना डॉक्टर की पर्ची के नशे की दवाइयां बेची जा रही हैं। डीसीओ हुड्डा ने बताया कि जांच के दौरान मेडिकल स्टोर पर सामान छिपाकर रखा हुआ था। जांच करने पर 39 बोतल व 44 कैप्सूल व 30 के करीब नशे में प्रयोग होने वाली गोली भी बरामद की है।

उन्होंने बताया कि जब संचालक से बिल व सेल्स-परचेज का रिकॉर्ड मांगा गया तो वह उपलब्ध नहीं करा पाया। बिल न मिलने पर मेडिकल स्टोर को सील कर दिया गया है। डीसीओ ने बताया कि उसके लाइसेंस को रद्द कराने के लिए लाइसेंस अथारिटी को पत्र लिखा गया है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इस तरह की कार्रवाई शहर में लगातार जारी रहेगी।

गौरतलब है कि अधिकतर दवा की दुकानों में बिना फार्मासिस्ट के ही दवाओं की बिक्री हो रही है। ग्राहकों को पता ही नहीं कि दवा की दुकान पर उन्हें दवा देने वाला व्यक्ति दवा के बारे में कुछ जानता भी है या नहीं। पहले बीते वर्षो में भी टीम ने शहर में ताबड़तोड़ छापामारी की थी। इसमें कई दुकानों की जांच की गई थी जिनमें बिना फार्मासिस्ट के ही दवाइयों की बिक्री हो रही थी। अब इसी तरह के मेडिकल स्टोर शहर में फिर से बढ़ रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें