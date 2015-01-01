पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बादली:वर्ल्ड टॉयलेट-डे पर बच्चाें काे स्वच्छता के प्रति दिलाई शपथ

बादली4 घंटे पहले
जहांगीरपुर के राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में वर्ल्ड टॉयलेट-डे के अवसर पर बच्चों को इस दिन की महता व स्वच्छता के बारे में संपूर्ण रूप से जानकारी दी गई। स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण स्कीम के तहत खंड समन्वयक ग्रामीण सविता ने गांव जहांगीरपुर के राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में वर्ल्ड टॉयलेट-डे के बारे में बच्चों को जानकारी दी।

सविता ने बच्चों को बताया कि हर साल 19 नवंबर को विश्व शौचालय दिवस मनाया जाता है। वर्ष 2001 में इस दिवस को मनाने की शुरुआत विश्व शौचालय संगठन द्वारा की गई थी। वर्ष 2013 में संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा द्वारा इसे आधिकारिक तौर पर विश्व शौचालय दिवस घोषित किया गया था। यह दिन लोगों को विश्व स्तर पर स्वच्छता के संकट से निपटने के लिए प्रेरित करता है। इसी कड़ी में मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जिला परिषद डॉ. सुभीता ढाका के मार्गदर्शन में चल रहे स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण स्कीम के तहत खंड समन्वयक स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण सविता ने गांव जहांगीरपुर के राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में वर्ल्ड टॉयलेट-डे के बारे में बच्चों को जानकारी दी।

बच्चों को स्वच्छता के प्रति शपथ दिलाई। उन्होंने बताया कि शौचालय के इस्तेमाल से हमारा जीवन सुरक्षित रहता है। शौचालय का इस्तेमाल करने से हम विभिन्न बीमारियों के प्रसार को रोकने में मदद करते हैं। इस दिवस को मनाने का उद्देश्य विश्व में सभी लोगों को खुले में शौच मुक्त की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाना है। सहायक समन्वयक तकनीकी संदीप बोड़िया ने बताया कि स्वच्छता संकट अन उपचारित है। मानव अपशिष्ट जल आपूर्ति और अरबों लोगों के लिए खाद्य श्रंखला में बीमारियां फैला रहा है।

हर साल लगभग 4 लाख 32 हजार डायरिया से होने वाली मौतें अपर्याप्त स्वच्छता के कारण होती हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि विश्व शौचालय दिवस स्वच्छता के बारे में जागरूकता बढ़ाता है। विश्व स्तर पर अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए शौचालय तक पहुंच बनाने पर ध्यान केंद्रित करता है। स्वछता एक मानव अधिकार है और गरीबी से बाहर आने के लिए स्वच्छता पर ध्यान देना आवश्यक है। इस अवसर पर स्कूल प्रिंसिपल, अध्यापक सोमबीर गुलिया, सोनिका, रूपेश, सुमन, अन्नू, अजय व उर्मिला मौजूद रहे।

