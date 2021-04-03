पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माैसम अपडेट:सुबह हल्की बूंदाबांदी के बाद बढ़ी ठंड, फसलों को फायदा

बहादुरगढ़25 मिनट पहले
बरसात के दौरान रोड से गुजरते वाहन चालक। - Dainik Bhaskar
बरसात के दौरान रोड से गुजरते वाहन चालक।
  • मौसम में नमी की मात्रा 81 फीसदी बढ़ी, आज 10 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलेंगी हवाएं

बहादुरगढ़ के मौसम में सुबह हल्की बरसात की बूंदाबादी के बाद शाम तो तेज हवा चला व अब शुक्रवार को सुबह तेज हवा के साथ ओले गिरने की भी संभावना है। अगले एक दो दिनों के बीच तेज हवा और बूंदाबांदी के चलते बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि इस दौरान कहीं-कहीं ओलावृष्टि भी हो सकती है।

मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के प्रभाव से गुरुवार सुबह की तरह से शुक्रवार को भी बारिश हो सकती है। इस दौरान हवा की गति भी तेज रहने के आसार हैं। इससे कुछ जगहों पर ओलावृष्टि भी हो सकती है। शुक्रवार के दिन भी बूंदाबांदी के आसार हैं जिससे अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में दो-दो डिग्री तक की गिरावट आ सकती है।

जिले में हुई हल्की बूंदाबांदी से पारा 4 डिग्री लुढ़का, आज हल्के बादल छाने की उम्मीद

झज्जर | मौसम ने एक बार फिर करवट बदली है। कड़ाके की ठंड के बाद पिछले कुछ दिनों से दिन में तेज धूप खिलने से लोगों को सर्दी से राहत मिल रही थी। लेकिन गुरुवार को एकाएक 4 डिग्री पारा लुढ़क जाने से दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री रह गया। हल्की बूंदाबांदी होने से मौसम में ठंड बढ़ गई। मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक शुक्रवार को हल्के बादल छाए रह सकते हैं। वहीं शनिवार को मौसम साफ रहने से सर्दी से राहत मिलेगी। गुरुवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री सेल्सियस व रात का न्यूनतम पारा 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। मौसम में नमी की मात्रा 81 फीसदी तक बढ़ गई।

दिनभर रुक-रुक कर हल्की बूंदाबांदी रही। जिसके कारण ठंड का असर देखने को मिला। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक आने वाले दिनों में दिन में रात का पारा और गिरेगा। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम पारा 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस न्यूनतम व रात का पारा 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक गिर सकता है। 10 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा के हिसाब से हवाएं चलने से सर्दी का असर रहेगा।

