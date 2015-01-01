पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:वांछित अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए विशेष कार्य योजना बनाएं

बादली3 घंटे पहले
बादली में रविवार को एसपी झज्जर राजेश दुग्गल ने डीएसपी कार्यालय में बादली, आसौदा, सदर बहादुरगढ़ क्षेत्र के थाना प्रबंधकों व चौकी प्रभारियों की बैठक ली। इसमें क्षेत्रों के वर्तमान हालात, शांति व कानून व्यवस्था सुचारू बनाने के संबंध में की गई व्यवस्थाओं पर मंथन किया। इस दौरान एसपी ने कोरोना महामारी संक्रमण के फैलाव को रोकने के संबंध में सरकार के आदेशों का कड़ाई से पालन करने,आपराधिक गतिविधियों पर अंकुश लगाने, संगीन किस्म के लंबित अपराधों पर तत्परता से कार्रवाई करने व थानों में दर्ज आपराधिक मामलों के वांछित दोषियों की धरपकड़ के लिए कारगर कार्यवाही करने के संबंध में कड़े दिशा निर्देश किए गए।

बैठक मे आपराधिक गतिविधियों की रोकथाम करने के लिए की गई पुलिस व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लेते हुए उन्होंने अधिकारियों को दिशा-निर्देश किए। बैठक में आबादी वाले क्षेत्रों में निगरानी रखने तथा बिना मास्क के सड़कों, सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पाए जाने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ नियमानुसार चालान की कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश किए गए। एसपी दुग्गल ने सभी थाना प्रबंधकों व चाैकी प्रभारियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि आपराधिक गतिविधियों पर अंकुश लगाने को लेकर हर संभव कदम उठाते हुए सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध किये जाएं।

उन्होंने आमजन की सुरक्षा को सुनिश्चित करने तथा अपराधों की रोकथाम करने के साथ-साथ वांछित व अति वांछित अपराधियों को पकड़ने के लिए गंभीरता से कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने सभी थाना प्रबंधकों को वांटेड अपराधियों को पकड़ने के लिए गंभीरता से कारगर कार्रवाई करने के दिशा-निर्देश किए। थानों में दर्ज संगीन किस्म के लंबित अनसुलझे मामलो की वर्तमान स्थिति की एक-एक करके समीक्षा की गई। बैठक में डीएसपी बादली अशोक कुमार, थाना प्रबंधक बादली जितेंद्र कुमार, थाना प्रबंधक आसौदा कुलदीप सिंह, थाना प्रबंधक सदर बहादुरगढ़ सुरेंद्र सिंह, तीनों थानों से संबंधित चौकी प्रभारी व अन्य पुलिस कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

अज्ञात और अनसुलझे लंबित मामले जल्द से जल्द सुलझाएं
अज्ञात व अनसुलझे लंबित मामलों पर गहनता से कार्रवाई करके उनको जल्द से जल्द सुलझाने व दोषियों को जल्द से जल्द गिरफ्तार करने के कड़े निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने सभी थाना प्रबंधकों व चाैकी प्रभारियों काे हत्या के प्रयास, लूट, डकैती, छीनाझपटी आदि के गंभीर व संगीन किस्म के अनसुलझे मामलों के वांछित दोषियों की पहचान करके प्राथमिकता के आधार पर गिरफ्तार करने के दिशा निर्देश किए। वॉन्टेड अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार करने के संबंध में निर्देश देते हुए एसपी राजेश दुग्गल ने कहा कि माेस्ट वॉन्टेड अपराधियों, बेल जंपर, पैरोल जंपर तथा उद्घोषित अपराधियों को जल्द से जल्द पकड़ने के लिए विशेष कार्य योजना बनाकर गंभीरता से कार्रवाई की जाए। बैठक में एसपी राजेश दुग्गल द्वारा पशु चोरी, चोरी, छीना-झपटी, लूट तथा डकैती के अनसुलझे मामलों पर कड़ा संज्ञान लेते हुए इन मामलों को जल्द से जल्द सुलझाने तथा इन मामलों के वांछित दोषियों की धरपकड़ करने के निर्देश किये गए।

अवैध शराब बेचने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करें
एसपी ने सभी थाना प्रबंधकों व चाैकी प्रभारियों को अवैध रूप से शराब बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई के निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि अवैध शराब बेचने वालों तथा अन्य नशीले पदार्थों के तस्करों को काबू करके उनके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाए। उन्होंने लड़ाई-झगड़ा व अन्य किसी तरह के अपराध के मामले की सूचना पर तत्परता से कार्रवाई करने तथा आपसी विवादों व आपसी रंजिश के मामलों पर कड़ी निगाह रखने के निर्देश दिए। मादक पदार्थों तथा अवैध असला रखने वालों को काबू करके उनके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए उनके सोर्स का भी पता लगाने के कड़े दिशा-निर्देश किए गए। थाना प्रबंधकों व चाैकी प्रभारियों को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में मौजिज व्यक्तियों व आमजन के साथ बेहतर संबंध स्थापित करने के लिए संपर्क बनाए रखने के संबंध में जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश किए गए। बैठक के बाद उन्होंने डीएसपी कार्यालय का औचक निरीक्षण करते हुए व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।

