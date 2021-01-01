पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी:किसानों के स्वागत के लिए दिल्ली ने दिल के दरवाजे खोले, पुलिस दाे लेयर में करेगी सुरक्षा

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
टिकरी बॉर्डर से मिट्टी और बड़े पत्थर हटाते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
टिकरी बॉर्डर से मिट्टी और बड़े पत्थर हटाते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस।
  • तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में आज किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड

तीन नए कृषि कानूनाें के विराेध में किसानाें का टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर धरना 62वें दिन जारी है। किसानों के ट्रैक्टरों के पहियों को पेंचर करने वाले लोहे की किल लगे लकड़ी की फट्टों जैसे देसी जुगाड़ के साथ-साथ बड़े-बड़े ट्रालों को व मिट्टी से भरे डंपरों के साथ क्रेनों के साथ दिल्ली भर से एकत्र किए गए। यहीं नहीं सीवर के सीमेंट वाले बाॅक्स एकत्र करके सात लेयर में सुरक्षा तैयार करके किसानों का इंतजार कर रही दिल्ली पुलिस को अपना पूरा तामझाम हटाने में केवल दो घंटे का समय लगा। इसके बाद किसानों के लिए दिल्ली का मार्ग साफ हो गया जिसके लिए किसान दो माह से जाने की हट किए बैठे थे। पर दिल्ली पुलिस किसानों को दिल्ली दर्शन की इजाजत नहीं दे रही थी।

अब जैसे ही फाइनल हुआ कि किसानों की ही चलेगी व रास्ता खासी करना होगा तो दिल्ली पुलिस ने ही किसानों की सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था भी संभाल ली। जिन सात लेयर में किसानों को दिल्ली में प्रवेश नहीं करने देने की तैयारी की जा रही थी वहीं अब किसानों को सुरक्षा के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस ने दो लेयर की सुरक्षा तैयार की है। इसमें वर्दी व बिना वर्दी दोनों तरह से पुलिस किसानों की सुरक्षा में पूरे रिंग रोड के मार्च पर बराबर निगाह रखेगा। वैसे किसान नेताओं ने अपने किसानों को संयम में रहने व तैयार किए गए एक हजार वालंटियर के सिवा किसी की भी बात नहीं मानने को लेकर स्थित साफ कर दी कि केवल वालंटियर की ही बात माननी है और किसी की भी नहीं।

किसानाें ने वाॅलंटियर किए तैनात
सोमवार को टिकरी बॉर्डर के रास्ते दिल्ली में किसानों की परेड के लिए रूट तय होने के बाद अब दोनों तरफ से तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। एक तरफ दिल्ली पुलिस ट्रैक्टरों की दिल्ली में एंट्री को लेकर बैरिकेड्स हटाने के बाद सड़क को व्यवस्थित कर रही है तो इधर, किसानों ने अपने वालंटियर की फौज सोमवार तैनात कर दी है। पंजाब व हरियाणा के मिलाकर दो हजार वालंटियर बनाए गए हैं। ये परेड को अनुशासित रखने में मदद करेंगे। सभी तैयारियों को सोमवार की शाम तक अंतिम रूप दे दिया गया। दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा किसानों को अनुमति दिए जाने के बाद अब टिकरी बॉर्डर पर उसी हिसाब से बैरिकेड भी हटाए जा रहे हैं जिसके कारण किसानों को परेशानी हो। पुलिस ओर से बैरिकेड्स के पास से यह रास्ता भी तय कर दिया गया कि जिससे ट्रैक्टर दिल्ली के अंदर दाखिल होंगे।

सभी वाॅलंटियर के हाेंगे पहचान पत्र : किसान नेताओं की ओर से 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में होने वाली ट्रैक्टर परेड को पूरी शांति और अनुशासित तरीके से ही चले इसे लेकर हरियाणा के किसान नेता विकास सीसर ने बताया कि हरियाणा की तरफ से एक हजार वालंटियर बनाए हैं। सभी के पास पहचान पत्र भी होंगे। वे पूरी परेड को व्यवस्थित रखेंगे। वहीं पंजाब के किसान नेता प्रगट सिंह ने बताया कि पंजाब से एक हजार वाॅलंटियर परेड रूट पर तैनात किए हैं। इसके बाद भी किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड को लेकर बैठकें चल रही हैं। ट्रैफिक पुलिस के अनुसार दिल्ली पुलिस की ओर से टिकरी के रास्ते जो रूट तय किया गया था घेवरा-मुंडका के रास्ते नांगलोई तक, फिर नजफगढ़ व झाड़ौदा बॉर्डर से वापस बहादुरगढ़ का रूट बनाया है।

टिकरी बाॅर्डर से 63 किमी का हाेगा रूट : तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ करीब दो महीने से आंदोलन कर रहे किसान मंगलवार को गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकालेंगे। वैसे कहने को दिल्ली पुलिस ने इसके लिए शर्तों के साथ इजाजत दे दी है। दिल्ली पुलिस के स्पेशल सीपी दीपेंद्र पाठक ने कहा कि ट्रैक्टर मार्च दिल्ली के तीन मुहाने से शुरू होगी। टिकरी बॉर्डर से 63 किलोमीटर का रूट होगा। इस दौरान दिल्ली के अंदर कुछ दूर तक जाने की इजाजत होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी प्राथमिकता सुरक्षा देना है और शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से ट्रैक्टर रैली को संपन्न करवाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रैक्टर रैली को भी सुरक्षा देना हमारी प्राथमिकता है।

