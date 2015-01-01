पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से रहें सावधान:बॉर्डर पर दिल्ली पुलिस ने काटे 2 हजार के चालान, बहादुरगढ़ पुलिस ने दी चेतावनी

बहादुरगढ़ में चालान करती पुलिस।

बहादुरगढ़ से दिल्ली बाॅर्डर कब पार हो गया इसे यात्रियों को तब समझ में आता है जब दस कदम दूरी पर ही पुलिस लोगों को रुकवा लेती है व मास्क नहीं पहनने पर दो हजार का चालान दिखाती है। वहीं जो लोग चलते-चलते दिल्ली से बहादुरगढ़ में प्रवेश कर जाते है तो यहां पांच सौ का चालान है। इस तरह से मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों को एक तरफ पांच सौ व दूसरी तरफ दो हजार का चालान कट रहा है। लोगों को समझ में नहीं आ रहा कि एक तरफ गड्ढा व दूसरी तरफ खाई ऐसे में मास्क पहनना ही एक मात्र उपाय है।

पर बहादुरगढ़ व दिल्ली बाॅर्डर पर अभी भी दूर दजार से आने वाले लोग रेहड़ी व ऑटो में मास्क नहीं पहन रहे इसके चलते वे ही अधिकतर चालान का शिकार बन रहे हैं व बाद में पुलिस से आगे गरीब व मजबूर होने की गुहार लगाते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। शनिवार को टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर बने बाजार में एक तरफ की दुकानें दिल्ली प्रदेश का हिस्सा है और सड़क के दूसरी तरफ की दुकानें बहादुरगढ़ हरियाणा का हिस्सा है। ऐसे में बहादुरगढ़ पुलिस अपनी तरफ के दुकानदारों को समझा कर गई है व सड़क के दूसरी तरफ के दुकानदारों को समझाने की जिम्मेदारी दिल्ली पुलिस ने संभाली।

शनिवार को दिल्ली पुलिस ने बाजार में दौरा किया व सवाल करने वाले व बिना मास्क लगाए लोगों के दो-दो हजार के चालान भी काटे। हालांकि पुलिस भी अभी इतने भारी भरकम चालान काटने से बच रही है पर कुछ लोग मास्क नहीं लगाने पर पुलिस से बहस करते हैं तो उनका चालान शर्तिया काटा जाता है। यहीं हाल टिकरी बाॅर्डर व सेक्टर-9 के चौक पर रहा। पर वहां केवल पांच सौ का चालान काटा जा रहा है।

शनिवार काे एसडीएम और तहसीलदार ने लाेगों काे मास्क पहनने के लिए समझाया था
दिल्ली में मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों का शनिवार से दो हजार रुपए का चालान काटने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। वैसे शुक्रवार देर शाम अधिसूचना जारी होने के साथ ही इसे लागू कर दिया गया है। शनिवार को कई प्वाइंट पर खुद तहसीलदार, एसडीएम स्तर के अधिकारी भी जमीन पर उतरकर लोगों को मास्क पहनने के लिए समझाते नजर आए। मास्क बांटने के साथ जानबूझकर लापरवाही करने वालों का दो हजार का चालान भी काटा। दिल्ली बाॅर्डर पर अब जल्द ही सिविल डिफेंसकर्मियों की बड़ी संख्या में टीम उतारने की तैयारी है। वहीं टिकरी बाॅर्डर के बाजारों में पुलिस और जिला प्रशासन की टीम बगैर मास्क लगाएं घूम रहे लोगों के चालान काटने शुरू कर चुकी है।

दिल्ली में मास्क नहीं पहनने पर 1306 लाेगों के काटे चालान, आज पुलिस सख्त कार्रवाई करेगी
दिल्ली में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस ने सरकारी आदेश का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्ती से कार्रवाई करना शुरू कर दिया है। शनिवार को मास्क न पहने पर 1306 लोगों के चालान काटे गए। पहले चालान की राशि 500 रुपए निर्धारित थी। अब इसे बढ़ाकर 2000 कर दिया गया। दिल्ली पुलिस को शनिवार को बढ़े हुए दर चालान काटने संबंधी अधिसूचना तो प्राप्त हो गया। लेकिन सभी जिले के पुलिस अधिकारी के पास अधिसूचना की प्रति नहीं मिल पाने के कारण शनिवार को भी अधिकतर जिला पुलिस ने पुराने दर 500 रुपए का ही चालान किया था। बाॅर्डर पर जिला पुलिस ने नए दर 2000 रुपए के बढ़े दर पर चालान काटा। संभवत सोमवार से दिल्ली पुलिस बढ़े दर पर चालान काटने की प्रक्रिया तेज करेगी।

