विकास कार्य:वार्ड 18 की तीन काॅलाेनियाें में खत्म होगी पेयजल समस्या, दबाई जा रही नई लाइन

बहादुरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
वार्ड 18 की तीन काॅलाेनी के लोगों को अब जल्द भरपूर पानी मिल मिलेगा। इसके लिए अमृत योजना में नाहरा-नाहरी रोड से मुख्य पेयजल लाइन दबाने का काम शुरू हाे गया है। इस लाइन से वेदांत नगर के पार्क में बने बूस्टिंग स्टेशन को भी पानी सप्लाई होगा। वार्ड में भी सप्लाई होगी। 8 ईंची इस लाइन के दबने से वेदांत नगर में पानी की समस्या नहीं रहेगी।

पार्षद युवराज छिल्लर ने पेयजल पाइप लाइन दबाने के कार्य का शुभारंभ किया। उन्हाेंने बताया कि इस वार्ड में तीन काॅलोनी आती हैं। इनमें धर्म विहार, वेदांत नगर व विवेकानंद नगर है। इनमें पहले सीमेंट कंकरीट से बनी पाइप लाइन से सप्लाई होती थी, जिससे यहां पेयजल संकट बना रहता था। अब धर्म विहार के लिए परनाला रोड ट्रक यूनियन के पास से मेन पेयजल लाइन पहले ही दबा दी गई है। विवेकानंद नगर के लिए दिल्ली रोड से होते हुए मेन पेयजल लाइन दबाने का काम चल रहा है, जिसे जल्द पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। वहीं, अब वेदांत नगर के लिए मेन पाइप लाइन नाहरा-नाहरी रोड से दबाई जा रही है। जल्द ही इन तीनों लाइनों का कनेक्शन काॅलोनियों में जोड़ दिया जएगा।

फिर यहां इन लाइनों से अलग-अलग जोन बनाकर पूरे वार्ड में पानी की सप्लाई की जाएगी। इन तीनों पाइप लाइनों से जब भी पानी की सप्लाई होगी, तब से ही वार्ड में पेयजल समस्या का समाधान हो जाएगा। इसके लिए वेदांत नगर के लोगों ने पार्षद का आभार व्यक्त किया है। पार्षद युवराज छिल्लर ने यह कार्य शुरू कराने पर चेयरपर्सन शीला राठी व एमई अमन राठी का आभार जताया।

