किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी:बॉर्डर पर किलाबंदी होने से एबुलेंस जाने दिल्ली का रास्ता भी बंद, दिल्ली पुलिस व बीएसएफ के जवान तैनात

बहादुरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • बॉर्डर पर पुरुषों के साथ-साथ महिलाओं की संख्या भी बढ़ने लगी

टिकरी बॉर्डर पर नए तीन कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों का धरना 69वें दिन भी जारी है। टिकरी बाॅर्डर पूरी तरह से बंद करने से अब इस मार्ग से कोई वाहन ही नहीं एबुलेंस तक भी दिल्ली नहीं पहुंच पा रही। दिल्ली पुलिस ने बॉर्डर पर लोहे की कील व सीमेंट के बेरिकेड़्स रख दिए है जिससे किसान दिल्ली में प्रवेश न कर सके।

वहीं किसान कानूनों को रद्द कराने के लिए आर-पार की लड़ाई का ऐलान कर चुके हैं। इस बीच किसान नेताओं ने साफ कर दिया कि दिल्ली पुलिस ने जिन किसानों को पकड़ा हुआ है उन्हें अब से किसान योद्धा के नाम से पुकारा जाएगा। वहीं दिल्ली में वकीलों ने पैनल तैयार करके सभी किसानों का केस मुफ्त में लड़ने को कहा है जिनका टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर धन्यवाद किया गया। इस बारे में किसानों ने कहा कि जल्द ही सभी किसान जमानत पर आएंगे व वकीलों ने फोन पर उनके घर में भी सभी किसानों की बात करवाई जा चुकी है।

किसानों ने कहा कि जल्द ही किसानों की जीत होगी। टिकरी बॉर्डर पर भी बड़ी संख्‍या में प्रदर्शनकारी मौजूद रहे। 26 जनवरी की घटना के बाद किसी तरह की अप्रिय स्थिति से बचने के लिए पुलिस ने सभी धरनास्‍थलों की पूरी तरह घेराबंदी कर दी है। धरनास्थलों के आसपास कई लेयर की बैरिकेडिंग करके ऊपर कंटीली तारें बिछा दी गई हैं। सड़क पर टायर किलर्स लगाए गए हैं। इसके अलावा भारी तादात में पुलिस और अर्धसैनिक बलों में खासकर बीएसएफ तैनात की है।

बिल वापसी पर घर हाेगी वापसी

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेताओं ने कहा कि बिल वापसी ही घर वापसी है। सरकार को अपनी जिद छोड़कर तीनों कृषि कानून वापस लेने पड़ेंगे और एमएसपी पर कानून बनाना पड़ेगा। किसानों ने आरोप लगाया है कि सरकार के इशारे पर दिल्ली पुलिस किसान आंदोलन को बदनाम करने की साजिश रच रही है। किसानों ने कहा कि शांतिपूर्ण धरने के बावजूद दिल्ली पुलिस ने रास्ता बंद कर दिया है ताकि को जनता को परेशान किया जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस रास्‍ते बंद कर रही है।

एंबुलेंस लेन में दो महीने से एंबुलेंस चलती थी, उसे भी दिल्‍ली पुलिस ने बंद कर दिया। कंटीले तार लगा दिए। जिन सड़कों को हमने छोड़ रखा था, उन्हें भी बंद कर दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि नौजवानों को बहकाया गया, उनको लाल किले का रास्ता बताया गया ताकि किसानों को बदनाम किया जा सके। किसान कौम को बदनाम करने की कोशिश की गई।

सादी वर्दी में पुलिस कर्मचारियाें की संख्या बढ़ाई

जहां एक तरफ दिल्ली पुलिस सुरक्षा घेरा मजबूत कर रही है वहीं दिल्ली की तरफ पुलिस बल कम हो गया है। हालांकि सादे कपड़ों में पुलिसकर्मियों की संख्या बढ़ा दी गई है। वह किसानों पर नजर रख रहे हैं। पर इस समय टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर बीएसएफ जवानों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ी है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने जिस तरह से सख्ती की है उससे किसान नेता नाराज हैं। किसानों ने मंच से कहा कि उनका धरना शांतिपूर्वक चलता रहेगा। आरोप लगाया कि धरनास्थल पर राशन की रसद और दूध नहीं पहुंच सके इसलिए कंटीले तार और कीलें लगाई हैं।

पुलिस की सख्ती से दूध और राशन की गाड़ियां आ पा रही है। इस कारण बहादुरगढ़ की तरफ से ही राशन की व्यवस्था करनी पड़ रही है। दिल्ली की सीमा पर किसानों के प्रदर्शन स्थल के पास अतिरिक्त सुरक्षाकर्मियों की तैनाती और कई जगह बैरिकेड लगाने के साथ सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है।

वैकल्पिक मार्गाें के इस्तेमाल का दिया सुझाव

दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने ट्विटर पर सीमाओं के बंद रहने और आने-जाने के लिए वैकल्पिक मार्गों के इस्तेमाल का सुझाव दिया है पर उसमें टिकरी बाॅर्डर से निकलने का कोई जिक्र नहीं है। वैसे प्रदर्शनकारियों के आवागमन रोकने के लिए पुलिस की निगरानी में मजदूरों ने टिकरी बॉर्डर पर मुख्य राजमार्ग के किनारे सीमेंट के अवरोधकों की दो कतारों के बीच लोहे की छड़ें लगा दी हैं। इसके साथ-साथ एक अन्य हिस्से पर सीमेंट की अस्थायी दीवार बनाने से वह हिस्सा भी पूरी तरह से बाधित हो गया है।

यहां किसान दो महीने से ज्यादा समय से कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने ट्वीट किया है कि गाजीपुर बॉर्डर बंद है। एनएच-24, रोड नंबर 56, 57ए, कोंडली, पेपर मार्केट, टेल्को टी प्वाइंट, इडीएम मॉल, अक्षरधाम और निजामुद्दीन खत्ता से यातायात मोड़ने की बात की गई है। विकास मार्ग, आईपी एक्सटेंशन, एनएच-24 पर ज्यादा आवागमन है।

मुसाफिरों को सलाह दी जाती है कि दूसरे बॉर्डर से आवाजाही करें। पर इसमें टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर कोई जिक्र नहीं है। इसके साथ साथ दिल्ली-गाजीपुर सीमा, किसानों के प्रदर्शन के कारण यातायात के लिए बंद है। यात्री आनंद विहार, चिल्ला, डीएनडी, अप्सरा, भोपुरा और लोनी बॉर्डर का रास्ता ले सकते हैं। इसी तरह से ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने एक और ट्वीट में कहा कि सिंघु, सबोली, पियाऊ मनियारी बॉर्डर बंद हैं। औचंदी, लामपुर, सफियाबाद, सिंघू स्कूल और पल्ला टोल टैक्स बॉर्डर खुले हैं।

