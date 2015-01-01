पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे में हुआ नुकसान:नहरी पुलिया पर डंपर ने तोड़े बिजली के दो खंभे

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
सेक्टर-6 की पहली पुलिया पर नहर के पास मंगलवार रात बेकाबू डंपर ने बिजली के खंभे में टक्कर मारने के बाद तार उलझने से दो खंभे धराशायी हो गए। हालांकि घटना के समय बिजली सप्लाई चालू थी, लेकिन तार टूटने के साथ ही बिजली कट गई। ऐसे में बड़ा हादसा होते-होते टला। खंभे सड़क पर गिरने से आसपास की बिजली गुल हो गई। बुधवार दोपहर तक बिजली सप्लाई प्रभावित रही।

जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार देर रात एक डंपर सेक्टर-6 की पहली पुलिया पर नहर के पास से जा रहा था। तेजी से गुजर रहे डंपर ने खंबे को टक्कर मार दी इससे उसमे तार उलझ गए। डंपर की गति तेज होने के कारण तार खींचते ही खंभे टूटकर सड़क पर गिर गए। दो खंभे टूटकर सड़क पर गिरे और कई में दरार आ गई।

हालांकि अधिकांश बाजार बंद हो चुका था। हादसा होने पर बिजली कट गई और डंपर चालक फरार हो गया।हादसे की सूचना मिलने पर बिजली निगम के अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और इसकी सूचना पुलिस को भी दी। सूचना मिलते बिजली निगम के एसडीओ उमेद सिंह व जेई अमित कर्मचारियों के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे।नुकसान की एस्टीमेट तैयार कर ली है।

जिला में पटाखों की बिक्री और उपयोग पर पूर्ण रूप से पाबंदी : डीसी

एनजीटी के आदेशों की अनुपालना में जिलाधीश जितेंद्र कुमार ने भारतीय दंड संहिता 1973 की धारा 144, एक्सप्लोजिव रूल्स 2008 व अन्य संबंधित नियमानुसार शक्तियों का प्रयोग करते हुए तुरंत प्रभाव से 30 नवंबर मध्य रात्रि तक जिले की राजस्व सीमा में सभी प्रकार के पटाखों की बिक्री व उपयोग पर पूर्ण रूप से पाबंदी लगा दी है।

जारी आदेशों में कहा गया है कि 9 नवंबर की अनुपालना में आमजन की स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा व प्रदूषण नियंत्रण को ध्यान मेंं रखते हुए सभी प्रकार के पटाखों की बिक्री व उपयोग पर पाबंदी लगाई गई है। आदेशों को तुरंत प्रभाव से लागू करवाने के लिए पुलिस विभाग, अतिरिक्त जिलाधीश, जिला म्यूनिसिपल कमीशनर, सभी एसडीएम, जिला विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी, आरओ पीसीबी, सभी तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार, डीएसपी, बीडीपीओ, ईओ, नप व नपा सचिव, थाना प्रभारी, अग्निशमन अधिकारी व स्टाफ को निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

