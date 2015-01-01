पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:बिजली निगम कर्मचारियाें ने लंबित मांगों को लेकर गेट पर किया विराेध-प्रदर्शन

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
लंबित मांगों को लेकर ऑल हरियाणा पॉवर काॅरपोरेशन वर्कर यूनियन हैड आफिस हिसार के आह्वान बिजली निगम कर्मचारियों ने मंडल कार्यालय गेट पर विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर रोष जताया। इसकी अध्यक्षता यूनिट प्रधान दलबीर हुड्डा ने की, जबकि संचालन यूनिट सचिव प्रदीप छिकारा ने किया। कर्मचारियों को संबोधित करते हुए राज्य सचिव बंसीलाल ने कहा कि बुधवार को सभी यूनिटों पर विरोध गेट मीटिंग कर कार्यकारी अभियंता के माध्यम से एसीएस पॉवर पंचकूला के नाम मांग पत्र सौंपा गया।

ये थे माैजूद

इस प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाए जाने, सभी प्रकार के भत्ते नए वेतनमानों के अनुसार बढ़ाए जाने की मांग की। इस मीटिंग में यूनिट वरिष्ठ उप-प्रधान एवं सर्व कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा ब्लॉक प्रधान बिजेन्द्र सैनी, उप-प्रधान जितेंद्र पहल, उप प्रधान रामफूल हुड्डा, सह-सचिव राजेश किराड़, कुलवंत, संगठन सचिव रवींद्र दलाल, कैशियर जोगेंद्र, नरेश देशवाल, अजीत गुलिया, ऋषि प्रकाश, विजय प्रकाश, सीनू सिंह, राकेश, संजीव, सुरेश,रवींद्र नागर, रवि नागर, अमित, मनोज, भगते, प्रवीन, संदीप, सुनील, रामनिवास, दीपक, हरिश, प्रेम, संजय, कुलदीप, कर्मबीर, अनिल, संतलाल, दिनेश, विनोद, कृष्ण सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

26 नवंबर काे देशव्यापी हड़ताल का आह्वान

ब्लॉक प्रधान बिजेन्द्र सैनी कहा बिजली संशोधन बिल-2020 को वापिस लिया जाए। जनसेवाओं का निजीकरण पर रोक लगाने, कर्मचारियों की छंटनी पर रोक लगाने, समान काम समान वेतन लागू करने, पुरानी पेंशन बहाली, एन.पी.एस. को रद्द करने सहित अन्य सभी मांगों को लेकर 26 नवंबर को होने वाली देशव्यापी हड़ताल में बिजली कर्मचारी बढ़चढ़ कर भाग लेंगे। यूनियन के एक बार फिर अपनी मांगों को दोहराते हुए कच्चे कर्मचारियों को ठेकेदारों के बीच से निकाल कर सीधे निगम के रोल पर रखने, समान काम समान वेतन का निर्णय लागू करने, नियमित कर्मचारियों की तरह कच्चे कर्मचारियों को प्रमोशन देने, ईएसआई की सेवा को वेतन की सीमा से न जोडऩे, नियमित कर्मचारियों की तरह कच्चे कर्मचारियों को भी एक्सग्रेसिया नौकरी व लास्ट पे ड्रान का लाभ देने, कच्चे कर्मचारियों को छुट्टियों का लाभ देने, थर्मलों की यूनिटों को बंद करने की बजाए नई प्रदूषण नियंत्रण तकनीक से थर्मल की यूनिटें लगाने, निगमों के हर प्रकार के कार्य ठेके पर देने की बजाए स्वयं निगमों द्वारा ही किए जाने, बिजली के बढ़े हुए ढांचे, वर्कलोड व लाइनाें की लंबाई के अनुसार नए पद सृजित करके नियमित भर्तियां किए जाने, दुर्घटना होने पर एबुलेंस का खर्चा निगमों द्वारा वहन करने, कैशलैस कार्ड लागू करवाने तथा मेडिकल छुट्टियों की 120 दिन की सीमा समाप्त करने, ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर पालिसी रद्द करने, सभी बिजली घरों में एक शिफ्ट में कम से कम 2 कर्मचारी सुनिश्चित किए जाने, विभागीय पेपर पास न कर पाने के कारण नौकरी से बर्खास्त कर्मचारियों को वापिस नौकरी पर लिया जाए।

