बहादुरगढ़:अतिक्रमण व अवैध पार्किंग से सड़कें हुईं तंग

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
शहर के बीचोबीच बने हाईवे पर भी लोग वाहनों की पार्किंग करने लगे हैं। वाहन पार्क होने के कारण सड़क छोटी रह गई है। वाहनों की प‌ार्किंग के अलावा दुकानदार भी सड़क पर और नाले पर सामान रखकर अतिक्रमण कर रहे हैं। इस ओर नगर परिषद का कोई ध्यान नहीं है। शहर में सारा दिन जाम की स्थिति बनी रहने का मुख्य कारण अतिक्रमण है। इसके लिए नगर परिषद कई अभियान चला चुकी है, लेकिन कोई फायदा नहीं है।

शहर में गाड़ी तो छोड़िए पैदल भी निकल पाना मुश्किल है। प्रशासन का ढुलमुल रवैये की वजह से सभी को परेशानियां झेलनी पड़ रही है। लोगों का कहना है कि शहर में पार्किंग की कोई भी व्यवस्था नहीं है। जिसके चलते लोग गाड़ी को जहां मन करता है खड़ी कर निकल जाते हैं। इसकी वजह से भी व्यवस्था चौपट हो रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर प्रशासन अपना काम सही तरीके से करें तो समस्या का निवारण हो सकता है। नगर परिषद के कर्मचारी किसी दिन कार्रवाई भी करने आते है तो महज खानापूर्ति ही की जाती है।

मुख्य बाजाराें में पार्किंग नहीं

मुख्य बाजारों में पार्किंग अब शहर की सबसे प्रमुख मांग बन गई है। शहर में पार्किंग के अभाव में लोग मजबूरन बाजारों वे वाहन खड़े करते हैं जिससे जाम की स्थिति बनी रही रहती है। इससे दुर्घटनाओं का खतरा भी बना रहता है। शहरवासियाें ने प्रशाासन से पार्किंग की व्यवस्था करने की मांग की। नवरात्रों व त्यौहारी सीजन के दौरान तो रेलवे रोड और मेन बाजार में पांव रखने तक की जगह नहीं बचती। ऐसे में अभी प्रशासनिक व पुलिस अधिकारियों को पार्किंग के लिए उचित जगह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कदम उठाने चाहिए ताकि बाजार में खरीददारी करने के लिए आने वालों को दिक्कतें न झेलनी पड़े। रेलवे रोड, मेन बाजार और रोहतक-दिल्ली रोड के बाजारों में शहर ही नहीं कई गांवों के लोग रोजाना खरीददारी करने के लिए आते हैं। त्यौहारी सीजन की भी शुरुआत होने लगती है। ऐसे में बाजारों में ग्राहकों व राहगीरों की संख्या दोगुणा तक हो जाती है। मगर शहर के बाजारों में पार्किंग की व्यवस्था न होना एक नासूर समस्या बन गई है। रेलवे रोड और मेन बाजार के हालात अधिक बिगड़ गए हैं।

यहां लगता है जाम

रोहतक-दिल्ली रोड पर पकोड़ा चौक, झज्जर मोड़, मेन बाजार का मुख्य द्वार, कमेटी चौक, कबाड़ी मार्केट चौक और रेलवे रोड के पालिका बाजार के आसपास बेतरतीब ढंग से वाहन खड़े देखे जा सकते हैं। इन स्थानों पर अब त्याेहारी सीजन तक जाम की स्थिति बने रहने की संभावना रहेगी। हालांकि ट्रैफिक पुलिस और होमगार्ड व्यवस्था बनाने में लगे रहते हैं, इसके बावजूद हालात सामान्य नहीं हो पाते।

