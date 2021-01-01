पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का 69वां दिन:किसानों के मना करने के बाद भी प्रशासन ने खुद ही पेयजल और स्ट्रीट लाइट की बहाल

बहादुरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
टिकरी बॉर्डर पर किसान से पानी की व्यवस्था को लेकर बात करते एसई जगबीर सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
टिकरी बॉर्डर पर किसान से पानी की व्यवस्था को लेकर बात करते एसई जगबीर सिंह।
  • जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग के एसई ने बाॅर्डर पर टीम के साथ दाैरा कर पेयजल सैंपल भी लिए

टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर किसानाें का धरना 69वें दिन भी जारी है। बाॅर्डर पर पांच दिन पहले प्रशासन ने पेयजल , बिजली, मोबाइल टाॅयलेट सुविधा बंद की दी थी। मंगलवार को किसानों के मना करने के बाद भी नप ने पेयजल व स्ट्रीट लाइट सप्लाई शुरू कर दी।

जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एसई जगबीर सिंह की टीम ने पानी के सैंपल लिए। किसानों ने सुबह ही स्टेज से साफ किया था कि पांच दिनों से प्रशासन ने पेयजल की सप्लाई का काम बंद कर दिया है पर वे आंदोलन को कमजोर नहीं करने देंगे।

सांसद दीपेंद्र सिंह के साथ स्थानीय गांव वालों ने अपने टैंकराें से किसानों की जरूरतों को पूरी करने के लिए टैंकर भेजने का सिलसिला शुरू कर दिया पर वह पानी कम पड़ रहा था। पांच दिनों से पेयजल को तरस रहे किसानों ने सुबह पंडाल से घोषणा कर दी कि पेयजल को लेकर अब वे कोई शिकवा नहीं करेंगे व बिना पानी के भी आंदोलन को पहले से अधिक ताकत के साथ जारी रखेंगे।

इसके बाद दोपहर को प्रशासन के आदेश पर जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग के एसई स्तर के अधिकारियों के साथ पूरी टीम धरना स्थल पर पहुंच गई व किसानों के लिए पेयजल व्यवस्था फिर से बहाल करने की जानकारी दी। अधिकारियों ने यह नहीं बताया कि पेयजल किसके आदेश पर रोका गया था व अब किसके आदेश पर फिर से बहाल कर दिया गया। दोपहर को घोषणा के बाद शाम तक करीब 35 टैंकर पानी की सप्लाई हो चुकी थी। माना जा रहा है कि अब बुधवार से एक बार फिर से सफाई कर्मचारी व शौचालयों की भी व्यवस्था होगी।

दाे माह से प्रशासन की ओर से दी जा रही बिजली-पानी की सुविधा

बहादुरगढ़ कृषि कानूनों को रद्द कराने के लिए पिछले दो माह से टिकरी बाॅर्डर किसान आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। वहीं, गणतंत्र दिवस पर प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों की ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा के बाद प्रशासन ने अपनी सभी सुविधाएं बंद कर दी थी। शनिवार को प्रशासन ने 100 से अधिक टैंकरों की पेयजल सप्लाई रोक दी।

धरना स्थलों पर पंडालों के पास से करीब 100 सार्वजनिक शौचालय हटवा दिए और 250 सफाई कर्मचारियों की सेवा भी बंद कर दी थी। इसके बाद भी किसानों ने हार नहीं मानी। शौचालय के अभी भी किसानों को मुंगेशपुर ड्रेन के साथ व सेक्टर-9 के पार्कों में व्यवस्था बनानी पड़ रही है। किसनों को यहां हर रोज करीब 100 पानी के टैंकर की जरूरत हर रोज पड़ती है। मंगलवार काे शाम से पेयजल की सप्लाई शुरू हो गई है।

पेयजल संकट काे लेकर दुकानदारों ने खोल दिए थे सबमर्सिबल के कनेक्शन

प्रशासन से किसी भी तरह की कोई सहायता नहीं करने पर भी आंदोलन जारी रखने का एलान किया तो दोपहर को जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग की पूरी टीम ने टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर पहुंचकर वहां पेयजल व्यवस्था फिर से बहाल कर दी। पर अधिकारी हैरान रह गए जब देखा कि टिकरी बाॅर्डर के आसपास के दुकानदारों ने अपने प्रतिष्ठानों पर लगाए सबमर्सिबल से पानी की व्यवस्था तो कर दी पर वे भी शुद्ध पेयजल की व्यवस्था नहीं कर पाए थे। मंगलवार जैसे ही जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पेयजल की व्यवस्था की तो किसानों ने सबसे पहले अपने सभी खाली बर्तनों को भरा। जिससे बाद में फिर से प्रशासन पेयजल की सप्लाई बंद कर दे तो दो से तीन दिनों का काम चल सके।

