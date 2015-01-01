पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों के आंदोलन का 20वां दिन:5 डिग्री पारे में डटे किसान और समर्थक

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि कानूनों को लेकर सरकार के खिलाफ दिल्ली की सीमा पर डटे किसानों के आंदोलन का 20वां दिन पांच डिग्री सेल्सियस ठंड में निकला। किसान नारेबाजी व गीतों के माध्यम से समर्थकों का हौंसला बढ़ा रहे हैं। मंगलवार को भाषण देने वालों के शब्दों में कुछ कड़वापन था क्योंकि सरकार की तरफ से साफ कर दिया गया है कि कानून वापस नहीं होगा, लेकिन संशोधन संभव है। जबकि वक्ता कानून को वापस लेने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

इसको लेकर किसान संगठनों की बैठकों का भी दौर जारी है। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि ये तीन कृषि कानून व्यापारियों के लिए फायदेमंद है न कि किसानों के लिए। इस बीच टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स आरएएफ और अतिरिक्त बल तैनात की जा रही है।

किसानाें काे गुमराह करने का आराेप
किसानों ने आरोप लगाया कि केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर किसानों को गुमराह करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं व बार-बार किसानों के साथ वार्ता को लेकर किसानों से सब्र का इम्तिहान ले रहे हैं। वैसे भी किसान यूनियनों ने केंद्र के तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ अपना आंदोलन तेज कर दिया है और उन्होंने सोमवार को एक दिन की भूख हड़ताल की थी। पंडाल में कहा गया कि सरकार ने एक बार फिर किसानों के साथ समझौते के लिए बातचीत की बात कही है। इस पर धरने पर बैठे किसानों ने हाथ खड़े करके साफ किया कि हमारे नेताओं को तीन शर्तों पर ही बात करनी चाहिए।

कृषि कानूनाें काे वापस लेने पर डटे किसान
किसानों ने कहा कि किसान हाल ही बनाए गए तीन नए कृषि कानूनों द प्रोड्यूसर्स ट्रेड एंड कॉमर्स (प्रमोशन एंड फैसिलिटेशन) एक्ट, 2020, द फार्मर्स ( एम्पावरमेंट एंड प्रोटेक्शन) एग्रीमेंट ऑन प्राइस एश्योरेंस एंड फार्म सर्विसेज एक्ट, 2020 और द एसेंशियल कमोडिटीज (एमेंडमेंट) एक्ट, 2020 का विरोध कर रहे हैं। दिल्ली के टिकरी बॉर्डर सीमा पर रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स आरएएफ और अतिरिक्त बल तैनात किया गया है।

बॉर्डर पर लगाए जा रहे अवरोधक
टिकरी बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन स्थल पर कई अवरोधक लगाने का सिलसिला जारी है। इसके साथ-साथ अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल तैनात हैं। सबसे पहले वहां कांटेदार तारें लगाई गई थी उसे भी मजबूत किया जा रहा है। इसके बाद दिल्ली पुलिस ने अवरोधक लगाने के साथ-साथ बड़े-बड़े पत्थर भी बाॅर्डर पर रखने शुरू कर दिए हैं। जिसे ट्रैक्टरों से नहीं खींचा जा सके। जिसके पास त्वरित प्रतिक्रिया बल (आरएएफ) और अर्द्ध सैनिक बल के कर्मी तैनात हैं। पानी की बौछारें करने वाली गाड़ियां, ट्रक, कंटेनर और लोहे के अवरोधक भी वहां लगाने का काम शुरू हो गया है।

