किसानों ने जुगाड़ से बनाए घर:ठंड से बचने के लिए किसानों ने अपने स्तर पर किए इंतजाम

बहादुरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में बॉर्डर पर चल रहा किसानों को आंदोलन बुधवार को 21 दिन हो गए। टिकरी बॉर्डर पर धरने पर बैठे हजारों किसानों के हौसले बुलंद हैं। ठंड बढ़ती जा रही है और किसान भी डटे हुए है। कृषि बिल को रद्द करवाने का मूड बनाए बैठे किसानों ने सर्द रात से भी निपटने के इंतजाम कर लिए हैं। रात में सड़क पर ठंड से बचाव के लिए कई ट्रालियों को जोड़कर तंबू बना लिए गए है।

वही अब पुलिस बेरिकेड्स का भी किसान इस्तेमाल कर रहे है। बेरिकेड्स पर तिरपाल बांध कर किसानों ने छोटे-छोटे घर बना लिए है। वहीं अब युवाओं ने तंबू बनाने शुरू कर दिए है। बुजुर्गों को ठंड से बचाया जा सके, इसके लिए तंबू बना रहे हैं। तंबू में गर्म कपड़े, गद्दे और रजाई के इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। तंबू के लिए प्लास्टिक सीट लेने के लिए भी लाइन रही है। ट्रैक्टर के साथ लगी ट्रालियों को ही किसान अपना घर कहते हैं। जिन के पास ट्रैक्टर नहीं है,वे तंबू में सो रहे हैं। सैकड़ों किसान सड़क के किनारे भी रात गुजार रहे हैं लेकिन इन सबके बावजूद किसान हटने को तैयार नहीं हैं।

नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में सड़कों पर डटे किसानों में ज्यादातर बुजुर्ग किसान हैं। सर्दी शुरू हो चुकी है, जिस कारण इन किसानों के परिजनों को उनकी सेहत की चिंता सता रही है। महिलाएं और बच्चे सुबह से लेकर रात तक कई-कई बार फोन कर अपने परिजनों का हालचाल पूछ रहे हैं। बहादुरगढ़ में हुई किसानों की मौतों के बाद भी किसानों के परिजनों की चिंताएं भी बढ़ गई हैं।

डॉक्टर बुजुर्ग किसानों के स्वास्थ्य की लगातार जांच कर रहे हैं। किसान गुरमीत सिंह ने बताया कि ठंड से बचने के लिए ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों पर तिरपाल बांधे गए हैं। बाहर निकलने पर ठंड न लगे, उससे बचाव के लिए गर्म शॉल भी ओढ़ रहे हैं। किसान तेजिंदर सिंह के परिजनों की चिंता भी सही है। इतनी ठंड में किसी की भी तबियत खराब हो सकती है।

