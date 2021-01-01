पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस ने 7 लेयर में की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था:ढासा बार्डर के किसानों को ट्रैक्टर परेड निकालने का नहीं मिला रूट

बादली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली पुलिस ने सुरक्षा बढ़ाई। - Dainik Bhaskar
दिल्ली पुलिस ने सुरक्षा बढ़ाई।

26 जनवरी को किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड को देखते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस काफी सतर्क नजर आ रही है। ढासा बॉर्डर पर धरना दे रहें किसानों को परेड निकालने के लिए किसानों को दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा देर शाम तक कोई रूट नहीं दिया गया। सोमवार को रूट को लेकर धरना कमेटी और पुलिस अधिकारियों की हालांकि कई दौर की बात चली, लेकिन कोई रूट किसानों को नहीं दिया गया। ढासा बॉर्डर पर दिल्ली पुलिस के जवानों के अलावा अन्य आरएएफ के जवानों की संख्या भी बढ़ा दी गई है। इसके अलावा दो लेयर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को 7 लेयर में तब्दील कर दिया गया है।

पुलिस द्वारा दिल्ली में आने और जाने वाले दोनों रास्तों को पूर्ण रूप से रोक दिया गया है। पुलिस ने 5 प्लेयर में पत्थर के बड़े-बड़े और अवरोधक लगाए हैं। इसके अलावा एक लेयर लोहे के बेरिकेड्स लगाया गया है। सातवां लेयर दो बड़े कंटेनर रोड के दोनों तरफ लोहे के लगाए गए हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस की इस सारी कार्रवाई को किसान देखते रहे और कुछ किसानों ने हरियाणा की तरफ यह सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ाए जाने को लेकर ऐतराज भी किया, लेकिन दिल्ली पुलिस या अन्य जवानों ने कोई प्रतिक्रिया न देते हुए वह अपने काम में लगे रहे।

किसानो का कहना है कि अगर दिल्ली पुलिस ने उन्हें परेड निकालने का रूट नहीं दिया तो किसान सभी अवरोधकों को स्वयं हटाकर दिल्ली में परेड करेंगे। कोई टकराव की स्थिति बनी तो इसकी जिम्मेवारी दिल्ली पुलिस की होगी। इस विषय में गुरूवार को झज्जर के एसपी भी ढासा बॉर्डर पर पहुंचे और दिल्ली पुलिस के अधिकारियों के साथ कानून व्यावस्था को जायजा लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser