पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

करवा चाैथ आज:व्रती महिलाओं ने पति की दीर्घायु के लिए मास्क लगाकर रचवाई मेंहदी

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चंद्रोदय का समय शाम 7:57 बजे, उसके बाद पूजा-अर्चना कर दिया जाएगा अर्घ्य, बाजारों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बड़ी चुनौती

कोरोना काल में बुधवर को अखंड सुहाग के लिए महिलाएं करवा चौथ का व्रत रखेंगी। व्रती महिलाओं ने पति की दीर्घायु के लिए बाजार में पहुंचकर मेंहदी लगाई व श्रृंगार के सभी साजो सामान की ख़रीदारी की। यह तो तब है जब जिले में एक दिन में 80 तक कोरोना के मरीज प्रकाश में आने लगे हैं। सुबह से ही दिन भर निर्जला व्रत रखकर शाम को 16 श्रृंगार करके मां गौरी, भगवान शंकर, गणेश व कार्तिकेय को पुष्प, अक्षत, दीप आदि अर्पित करके करवा चौथ कथा का पाठ होगा।

साथ ही चन्द्र को अर्घ्य देकर पति को चलनी से देखने के बाद व्रत का पारण किया जााएगा। मान्यता है कि करवाचौथ व्रत से व्रती महिलाओं की पति को दीर्घायु प्राप्त होती है। साथ ही अखंड सौभाग्य, पुत्र, पौत्र के साथ लक्ष्मी की प्राप्ति होती है। परंपरा अनुसार सास बहुओं को सरगी भेंट करेंगी। बहु सरगी के प्रसाद को ग्रहण करके व्रत रखेंगी।

पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त

  • स्थिर लग्न में पूजन का मुहूर्त शाम 6:15 से रात 8:10 बजे तक है।
  • चंद्रोदय शाम 7:57 बजे होगा। उसके बाद से पूजन-अर्चना अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा।

शुभ योग से बढ़ेगी समृद्धि

पंडित प्रवीण के अनुसार करवा चौथ पर इस बार सर्वार्थ सिद्धि का योग है। चतुर्थी तिथि 3 नवंबर मंगलवार को रात 1:05 बजे शुरू हो जाएगी, जो 4 नवंबर बुधवार को रात 2:10 बजे तक रहेगी। मृगशिरा नक्षत्र के स्वामी चन्द्रमा हैं। राशि के स्वामी शुक्र और बुध हैं। इसलिये बुधवार को दिनभर सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग रहेगा। बाजारों मंे भी अन्य पर्व व त्योहार की तरह कोरोना काल का प्रभाव करवा चौथ पर भी पड़ रहा है। सजने-संवरने से लेकर व्रत की खुशी घर में साझा की जाएगी। ऑनलाइन खरीदारी भी खूब की जा रही है। मेन बाजार के चौक के दुकानदार संदीप वर्मा ने बताया कि परंपरागत साड़ियों के अलावा डिजाइनदार साड़ियां व सलवार सूट की भी ऑनलाइन मांग ज्यादा है। पूजा की थाली, चलनी हुई स्टाइलिश:बदलते दौर में करवा चौथ व्रत एक त्योहार सा बन गया है। इसका व्रत रंग हर साल गाढ़ा होता जा रहा है। इसलिये इस बार भी बाजार में डिजाइनदार पूजा की थाली और चलनी की खूब मांग है।

शहर के मेन बाजारों में रही भीड़
शहर के मेन बाजार के साथ साथ शहर के अन्य बाजारों में भी महिलाअों की संख्या सबसे अधिक रही जिन्होंने अाज जी भरकर खरीदारी की। कई पर्वों के बाद करवा चौथ पर बाजार में रौनक लौटी है। मंगलवार को मेन बाजार, गांधी चौक, पुरानी कमेटी चौक, रेलवे रोज व नाहरा-नाहरी रोज के साथ साथ शहर के अन्य सभी बाजारों में महिलाओं ने कपड़े, आभूषण, सुहाग और पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी की। करवा चौथ पर महिलाएं 16 श्रृंगार करके पूजन करने की परंपरा है। इसलिये मंगलवार को महिलाओं और युवतियों ने सिविल लाइंस ने खूबसूरत मेहंदी लगवाईं। ब्यूटी पार्लर में भी सजने-संवरने के लिये महिलाओं में उत्साह रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें