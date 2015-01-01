पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:21 दिनों से जाम में फंसे ट्रकाें के टायर फटने लगे, ईंटाें के जैक से दे रहे सहारा

बहादुरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
21 दिनों से टिकरी बाॅर्डर व सेक्टर-9 के पास ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों में खड़े सामान से भरे ट्रकों के टायर फटने लगे हैं व टायर फटने की आवाज़ के साथ ही आसपास के क्षेत्र में कुछ देर हड़कंप की स्थिति बनती है।अांदोलन के समाप्त होने की कोई संभावना नहीं देख अब ट्रकों के साथ आए चालक व अन्य कर्मचारियों ने ट्रकों में भरे 40 टन से अधिक बोझ के कारण फट रहे टायरों को बचाने के लिए अपनी जान जाेखिम में डालकर ट्रकों के नीचे ईंटों के जैक लगा रहे हैं।

चालकों को डर है कि यदि एक तरफ के चारों टायर फट जाते हैं तो ट्रक के एक तरफ पलटने का खतरा सौ फीसदी बढ़ जाएगा। जो किसी भी के लिए भी बड़ा खतरा बन सकता है। इसी कारण एक-एक ईंट करके जैक की सहायता से ट्रक को संभालकर उसके नीचे ईंटे लगाने का काम खुद ही करना पड़ रहा है। यह जानते हुए कि यदि ट्रक बैठ गया तो वे सबसे पहले हादसे का शिकार बनेंगे। बहादुरगढ़ में करीब पचास से अधिक ट्रक व अन्य वाहन ऐसे हैं जो ट्रैक्टरों के जाम के कारण एक इंच भी नहीं आगे पीछे नहीं किए जा सकते। इस कारण ट्रकों को बचाने के लिए अब जान जाेखिम में डालकर टायर उतारने के सिवा कोई चारा नहीं है।

ट्रक काे खुले में छाेड़कर जाना चालक का धर्म नहीं

ट्रक चालक शमीम का कहना है कि उनके एक माह पहले ही 40 हजार के टायर चढ़वाए थे। जो अब जवाब दे गए हैं। खड़े ट्रक के टायर जवाब देने पर किसी तरह की कोई गांरटी भी नहीं होगी। इस तरह से जहां 20 दिनों से अधिक समय यहां पर खुले में रहते हो गया है वहीं इस नुकसान को भरना ट्रक चालक के बस से बाहर की बात है। कब जाम खुलेगा कब वे लोग ट्रकों को लेकर घर जाएंगे अब तो एक सपना सा लगने लगा है। मालिक भी दौरा करके गया था पर कुछ बोल कर नहीं गया कि हम कब तक इंतजार करें। ट्रक को खुले में छोड़कर चले जाना किसी भी चालक के धर्म में नहीं होता इस कारण चौंकीदारी कर रहे हैं।

26 नवंबर से एक ही स्थान पर खड़ा है ट्रक अब टायर जवाब दे गए

उत्तराखंड रुद्धपुर में प्लास्टिक का सामान ले जा रहे ट्रक चालक तरफुक खां ने कहा कि वे लोग बहादुरगढ़ में 26 नवंबर को यहां फंसे थे। तब से लेकर आज तक ट्रक एक इंच भी आगे पीछे नहीं हो पाया। अब ट्रक के टायर जवाब दे गए हैं। ट्रक व कंपनी मालिक को सूचना दे दी है। ट्रक में लाखों का सामान भरा है व हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। इस कारण मालिक एकाउंट में रुपया डाल देते हैं व हम ट्रक पर ही रहने को मजबूर है। हां ट्रक के नीचे पत्थरों के जैक भी लगा दिए हैं। जिससे टायरों को बचाया जा सके।

एक टायर फट चुका है, दूसरी जाेड़ी पर अधिक वजन आ गया

नंद सिंह कोटा बूंदी से लोहा भरकर दिल्ली जा रहा है। वह कहता है कि एक टायर फट चुका है दूसरी जोड़ी पर अधिक वेट आ गया है। ऐसे में जान पर खेलकर ट्रकों को संभालने के लिए जुगाड़ की सहायता लेनी पड़ रही है जिससे कम से कम ट्रकों को बचाया जा सके। दूसरे ट्रक के आने की भी जगह नहीं है जिससे सामान के वेट को आधा किया जा सके। बिना क्रेन के सामान को नहीं निकाला जा सकता।

