जायजा:पूर्व चेयरमैन खत्री ने रेलवे पार्क के विकास कार्य का किया निरीक्षण

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद द्वारा बहादुरगढ़ में चहुमुंखी विकास कार्य करवाए जा रहे हैं। यह कहना हैं पूर्व चेयरमैन रवि खत्री का। उन्होंने कहा कि लाइन पार में चल रहे रेलवे पार्क के विकास कार्य का निरीक्षण करते हुए कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ महीने पहले सांसद दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा, विधायक राजेंद्र जून, चेयरपर्सन शीला राठी द्वारा रेलवे पार्क का शुभारंभ किया गया था।

पूर्व चेयरमैन रवि खत्री ने कहा कि लाइन पार में लाइनों के नजदीक पार्क बनने से लोगों को स्वच्छ वातारण मिल सकेगा जो लाइन पार को चार- चांद लगाने का काम करेगा। रवि खत्री ने कहा कि पार्क बनने से लोगों को बहुत राहत मिलेगी। पहले लाइन पार की जनता को सैर व घूमने के लिए देवी लाल पार्क में जाना पड़ता था अब उनको कई किलोमीटर तक पार्क मिलेगा।

कांग्रेस नेता रवि खत्री ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने हमेशा विकास कराने पर बल दिया हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा, दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा, विधायक राजेंद्र जून कांग्रेस राज में बहादुरगढ़ में चहुमुंखी विकास हुआ था लेकिन भाजपा राज में विकास का पहिया रुक गया है। इस अवसर पर पार्षद प्रेम, संजय दहिया, सतीश कुमार, अमित छिल्लर, विजय शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहें।

