समस्या:बहुझोलरी से झज्जर रोड गोरिया मोड़ पर गड्‌ढे, वाहन चालकों को हादसे का बना डर, राहगीर भी परेशान

साल्हावास4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बहुझोलरी से झज्जर रोड गोरिया मोड़ पर पाइप लाइन बिछाने के कार्य में सड़क मार्ग पर गड्ढे लोगों को परेशानी का कारण बने हुए हैं। ग्रामीण व वाहन चालकों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। महेन्द्रा, नवीन, रामफल, संजय, दीवान सिंह, सतीश ने बताया कि ऐसे में इस मार्ग पर सफर करना वाहन चालकों के लिए सजा के समान हो रहा है।

गाड़ी के गड्ढे में पलटने का खतरा बना रहता है। आए दिन राहगीरों को समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लाेगाें का कहना है कि सड़क पर तीन महीने से गड्ढे बने हुए हैं। जिसके चलते रोज परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। सड़क में इतने गहरे गड्ढे हो गए हैं कि वाहनों को भी नुकसान हो रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि कई बार वाहन चालक यहां चोटिल भी हाे चुके हैं।

दो-तीन दिन में समस्या का कर दिया जाएगा समाधान
बहुझोलरी से झज्जर रोड गोरिया मोड़ पर खानपुर खुर्द गांव में पाइप लाइन बिछाने के कार्य चल रहा था। इसलिए सड़क मार्ग पर गड्ढे की समस्या अाई थी दो या तीन दिन में समस्या का समाधान कर दिया जाएगा। - गौतम सहगल जेई, पीडब्लयूडी विभाग झज्जर।

