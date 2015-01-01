पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फास्टैग जरूरी:एक जनवरी से बिना फास्टैग के टोल लेन से वाहन गुजरने पर लगेगा दोगुना टोल

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
पहली जनवरी से बिना फास्टैग लगी गाड़ियां टोल लेन से गुजरेंगी तो उन्हें दोगुना टोल देना होगा। नई व्यवस्था को लेकर टोल प्लाजा संचालकों ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। रोहद टोल प्लाजा के पास आठ लेन पर 20 दिसम्बर से कैशलेस को लेकर ट्रायल भी शुरू हो जाएगा। हालांकि समय-समय पर कैश लेन भी खोला जाएगा। इस दौरान बिना फास्टैग वाली गाड़ियों से दोगुना टोल वसूला जाएगा। टोल से गुजर रही गाड़ियों के आकड़े से साफ है कि अभी भी 25 फीसदी से अधिक गाड़ियां बिना फास्टैग के हैं। इसको लेकर सभी तैयारी पूरी कर ली है।

बहादुरगढ़ के इस टोल से हर रोज 25 हजार से अधिक वाहन गुजरते हैं। अब तक करीब 17 हजार वाहन चालकों के पास फास्टैग है। अन्य वाहनों में आठ हजार वाहन ऐसे हैं जिनके पास फास्टैग नहीं है, उन वाहनों के लिए एक बार फिर से टोल के आसपास फास्ट टैग बनाने वाले सेंटर खोलने की तैयारी है जो एक दो दिनों में शुरू हो जाएगा। पहले कैशलेस का ट्रायल आज से शुरू होना था कि पर किसान आंदोलन के चलते अब यह सिस्टम 20 को शुरू होगा। टोल प्लाजा संचालकों की ओर से 15 दिसम्बर से फास्टैग लेन को लेकर ट्रायल होना था, लेकिन किसानों के आंदोलन के चलते सब तैयारी बनी की बनी रह गई। इसमें सभी लेन को कैशलेस किया जाएगा।

वाहन चालकों काे फास्टैग लगवाने के लिए किया जाएगा जागरूक

बिना फास्टैग के गाड़ियां गुजरती हैं तो उन्हें दोगुना टोल देना होगा। टोल संचालकों के मुताबिक, लोगों को इस दौरान फास्टैग को लेकर जागरूक किया जाएगा। टोल प्लाजा पर निजी एजेंसियों के प्रतिनिधि भी मौजूद रहेंगे, जो फास्टैग की औपचारिकता पूरी करेंगे। टोल पर है 8 लेन। दो लेन को बिना फास्टैग वाली गाड़ियों के लिए छोड़ा गया है। टोल प्लाजा संचालक के अनुसार यहां से रोज करीब 25 हजार गाड़ियां गुजरती हैं, इनमें से करीब 8 हजार बिना फास्टैग वाली होती हैं। टोल संचालकों के मुताबिक सभी वाहन चालकों को समझाया जा रहा है व होने वाले नुकसान के बारे में भी स्थिति साफ की जा रही है।

