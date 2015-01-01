पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:झामरी रोड पर जाम की समस्या से आमजन परेशान

साल्हावास2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

झामरी मोड़ पर सड़क के दोनों तरफ ट्रक खड़ा होने के कारण बस स्टैंड पर आधा घंटा तक जाम लगा रहा। वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जाम में फंसे संदीप कुमार, सतीश, प्रेम, रामपाल, विजय कुमार आदि का कहना है कि ऐसे में आम लोगों को आने जाने में खासी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। एक किलोमीटर की लंबा जाम लगा रहा है।

यहां से गुजरने पर कई बार एंबुलेंस भी जाम में फंस जाती है। जिससे मरीजों को परेशानी होती है। इसके अलावा वाहन व ऑटो वाले भी अपनी मनमानी कर सड़क पर जमें रहते हैं। एनटीपीसी मार्केट में रोजमर्रा के लिए सामान खरीदने आने वाले लोग भी अपने वाहन को सड़क पर ही ट्रक खड़ा कर देते हैं इससे जाम लग जाता है।

झामरी मोड़ पर जाम लगा है। दोनों साइड जो ट्रक खड़े रहते हैं। ट्रक को नहीं खड़े होने देंगे किसी चालक व परिचालक ने खड़ा कर दिया तो उसका ट्रक का चालान कर दिया जाएगा। जाम की समस्या का समाधान जल्द से जल्द करा दिया जाएगा। रोहतास सिंह, चौकी प्रभारी झाड़ली

प्रचार सामग्री से बिगड़ा शहर का साैंदर्यीकरण

शहर में सौंदर्यीकरण व स्वच्छता को लेकर प्रशासन लोगों को जागरूक कर रहा है, तो दूसरी तरफ लोग बेधड़क होकर सड़क किनारे व मैट्रो पिलरों को प्रचार सामग्री लगा रहे हैं। मकानों की दीवारों से लेकर पुलिस बेरिकेड्स व अन्य सार्वजनिक जगहों पर राजनीतिक दलों, शिक्षण व अन्य संस्थानों से जुड़ें लोगों में प्रचार सामग्री चिपका रखी है। एक-एक मैट्रो पिलर पर कई-कई राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं की प्रचार सामग्री लगी है। ऐसे में दिल्ली-रोहतक रोड से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों का ध्यान जब एक बार तो इधर जाता है तो उसी दौरान हादसा होने या फिर जाम लगने की स्थिति बन रही है।

नगर परिषद के आसपास बेधड़क होकर लोग बिना किसी अनुमति के सड़कों किनारे बिजली के खंभों व अन्य पोल के अलावा व अन्य जगहों, सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर त्याेहारों को लेकर व अन्य संस्थानों के प्रचार व लैक्स लगाकर नियमों की सरेआम अवहेलना कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में शहर की सुंदरता व स्वच्छता को लेकर जो प्रशासन का प्रचार-प्रसार किया जा रहा है उसको लेकर भी कोई कार्रवाई न होते देखकर सवाल उठ रहा है। शहर के प्रमुख बाजारों से लेकर बस स्टैंड से लेकर सेक्टर-6 की दूसरी पुलिया तक अवैध तरीके से लोग अपना, अपने संस्थानों का खूब प्रचार-प्रसार पोस्टरों के माध्यम से कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें