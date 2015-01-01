पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:आईटीआई में एडमिशन लेने वाली छात्राओं को मिलेंगे 500 प्रतिमाह

बहादुरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
आईटीआई में चार चरणों की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई है। महिला आईटीआई में अभी सभी ट्रेड में सीट खाली बच्ची हुई है। वहीं पांचवे चरण में सरकार ने छात्राओं के लिए पहले से मिलने वाली सुविधाओं के साथ 500 रुपए प्रतिमाह देने का निर्णय लिया है। महिला विंग के वर्ग अनुदेशक इंचार्ज पवन कुमार ने बताया कि अब तक महिला आईटीआई में 96 एडमिशन हो चुके है।

वहीं 500 रुपए प्रतिमाह भी एडमिशन लेने वाली छात्राओं को इसी सत्र से मिलेंगे। आईटीआई में एडमिशन लेने वाली छात्राओं के लिए पहले विशेष प्रावधान किए गए है। इसमें एडमिशन के दौरान छात्राओं से कोई शुल्क नहीं लिया जा रहा। वही छात्राओं को बस्ता और टूल किट भी मुफ्त में दी जाएगी।पवन कुमार ने बताया कि छात्राओं के उत्थान के लिए विशेष योजनाए है। जिनका पूरा लाभ छात्राओं को मिलेगा।

छात्राएं डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूडब्ल्यू डाट आईटीआई हरियाणा डॉट जीओवी डाट इन पर 20 से 28 नवंबर तक आवेदन कर सकती है। नए व पूर्व में किए आवेदनों को छठी काउंसलिंग में शामिल किया जाएगा। जिसमें 27 नवंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे तक रिक्त सीटों को दर्शाया जाएगा। 28 से 30 नवंबर तक पोर्टल पर ट्रेड व ऑप्शन भरे जाएंगे। दो दिसंबर को शाम तीन बजे तक सीट अलॉटमेंट होगी और तीन व चार दिसंबर को सीट अलॉटमेंट होने के बाद दस्तावेजों को आईटीआई स्तर पर ऑनलाइन चेक किया जाएगा।

