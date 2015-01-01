पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:मेट्रो स्टेशन की पार्किंग में किसानों के लिए गुरुद्वारा स्थापित कर किया अखंड पाठ

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
बहादुरगढ़ में मेट्रो स्टेशन पर बनाए गए गुरुद्वारा में शुरू हुआ पाठ।
  • किसानों के आंदोलन में पंजाब से आए हजारों किसानों के परिवारों में सिखाें को गुरुद्वारा नहीं जा पाने का था मलाल

किसानों के आंदोलन में पंजाब से आए हजारों किसानों व उनके परिवारों में सिखाें को गुरुद्वारा नहीं जा पाने का मलाल था पर शुक्रवार को श्री शिरोमणि पंथ अकाली बुढा दल चलता वहीर चंद्रवर्ती पंजवा तख्त की तरफ से पंडित श्री राम शर्मा मेट्रो स्टेशन की पार्किंग स्थल पर ही गुरुद्वारा स्थापित कर गुरु के अस्त्रों को रखा गया है। इसके साथ-साथ सुबह संगतों ने यहां अखंड पाठ भी शुरू किया।

वहीं पंजाब से आए किसानों को अब गुरुद्वारे के लिए शहर के गुरुद्वारों में नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। गुरुपर्व पर भी लोगों को धरना स्थल पर खुले में ही बैठकर पाठ करना पड़ा था। पर अब मेट्रो स्टेशन की पार्किंग के खुले स्थान को गुरुद्वारे के लिए सही स्थान मानते हुए अकाली बुढा दल द्वारा तैयार गुरुद्वारा में लोगों ने सुबह यहां मत्था टेका। इस मौके पर किसानों ने बुढा दल में आए श्रवण सिंह रिसालदार को यहां परमानेंट ही गुरुद्वारा तैयार करने को कहा और तैयारी शुरू करने को कहा। माना जा रहा है। अगले कुछ दिनों में यहां गुरुद्वारे के लिए कार सेवा शुरू हो सकती है।

सीआईएसएफ ने उच्च अधिकारियाें काे दी सूचना

श्रवण सिंह रिसालदार ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री ने किसानों के साथ जो किया है उसे हम हमेशा याद रखेंगे। इस तरह से किसानों पर हुए अत्याचार के कारण ही वे लोग यहां आए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार को किसानों की बात पहले से ही मान लेनी चाहिए थी उससे सरकार व प्रधानमंत्री का मान बढ़ता। पर स्थिति विपरीत हो चुकी है पर अभी भी संभलने का समय है।

वहीं किसानों ने बुढा दल की संगत में आए लोगों को मेट्रो स्टेशन की इस पार्किंग में दोनों समय अरदास करने व यहां पर पक्के भवन के रूप में गुरुद्वारा स्थापित करने को कहा है। इसकी खबर लगते ही मेट्रो की सुरक्षा में लगी सीआईएएसएफ के अधिकारियों को भी कुछ समझ में नहीं आ रहा कि क्या करें। फिलहाल उन्होंने इसकी खबर अपने उच्च अधिकारियों को भिजवा दी है।

