पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम राेजाना 100 लोगों की कर रही कोरोना जांच

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से लोगों को जागरूक करते हुए उचित दिशा-निर्देश भी दिए जा रहे हैं। वहीं स्वास्थ्य कैंप लगाकर कनटेंमेंट एरिया व दूसरे अन्य क्षेत्रों में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की अलग-अलग टीमें ग्रामीण व शहरी क्षेत्र में रहने वाले लोगों की जांच भी कर रही है। शहरी क्षेत्र में अर्बन प्राइमरी हेल्थ सेंटर यूपीएचसी के अधीन आने वाले एरिया में भी कोरोना के मरीजों का पता लगाने के लिए आरटीपीसीआर सैंपलिंग की जा रही है। नेताजी नगर स्थित यूपीएचसी के अधीन आने वाले क्षेत्र में डाॅ. गगन जैन की देखरेख में डाॅ. बबीता की मौजूदगी में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम हर रोज 100 लोगों के सैंपल कोरोना जांच के लिए ले रही है।

फैक्ट्री व ईंट-भट्ठे पर भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम कर रही जांच
टीम में उनके साथ एलटी यशपाल, एएनएम मंजू, आशा वर्कर मुकेश, पूनम, मीना, मंजीता व नीतू भी जुटे हुए हैं। यूपीएचसी नेताजी नगर के इंचार्ज डाॅ. गगन जैन ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमितों का पता लगाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से लगातार स्वास्थ्य कैंप भी लगाए जा रहे हैं। कटेंनमेंट एरिया के अलावा फैक्ट्री एरिया व ईंट-भट्टों पर भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मोबाइल टीमें जाकर संभावित लोगों के सैंपल जांच के लिए ले है। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके अधीन आने वाले कार्यक्षेत्र में हर रोज अलग-अलग स्थानों पर 100 संभावित लोगों के कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं।

डाॅ. गगन जैन ने बताया जनता स्कूल, नवयुग स्कूल, न्यू हैप्पी चाइल्ड स्कूल, हैप्पी चाइल्ड स्कूल व निजामपुर रोड स्थित जीवी पब्लिक स्कूल में स्पेशल कैंप लगाकर यहां रहने वाले लोगों व विद्यार्थियों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच भी की गई है। हर रोज स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमें अलग-अलग एरिया में जाकर कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लेने का कार्य कर रही है ताकि कोरोना को फैलने से काफी हद तक रोका जा सके।

काेराेना काल में किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही न बरतें
डाॅ. गगन जैन ने अपील की कि हमें अपने, परिवार के लोगों के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर भी गंभीर रहना चाहिए। कोरोना काल के दौरान किसी तरह की कोई भी लापरवाही न बरतें। इससे बचाव को लेकर सरकार, प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जो भी दिशा-निर्देंश जारी किए हुए हैं उनका पालना करना बेहद जरूरी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें