प्रतियोगिता:खुड्डन में किया भारत जानो के विजेताओं का सम्मान

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता में जिले में कुल 4432 छात्र-छात्राओं ने दिया प्रतिभा का परिचय

विधार्थियों में भारतीय मूल्यों,संस्कारों,आस्थाओं और भारत की गौरव गाथा के प्रति गौरवपूर्ण भावना के सृजन हेतू भारत विकास परिषद बहादुरगढ शाखा ने जिले के सरकारी और गैर सरकारी स्कूलों में ऑनलाइन भारत को जानो प्रतियोगिता जिला शिक्षा विभाग के सहयोग से करवाई गई थी। शाखा अध्यक्ष सतीश शर्मा ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि जिले में कुल 4432 छात्र छात्राओं ने परीक्षा के माध्यम से अपनी प्रतिभा का परिचय दिया।

कनिष्ट वर्ग ,(कक्षा 6से कक्षा 8तक)में 1988 प्रतिभागिर्यों ने और वरिष्ट वर्ग (कक्षा 9से कक्षा 12तक) में 2444 प्रतिभागियों ने भाग लिया।जिले के सभी पाँच खण्ड झज्जर बहादुरगढ,मातनहेल,बेरी और साल्हावास में से कनिष्ट और वरिष्ट वर्ग में से तीन तीन टापर विजेताओं का चयन किया गया।

नेहा व अमित रहे अव्वल

शर्मा ने बताया कि टापर विजेताओं को शील्ड व प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा। प्रतियोगिता के आयोजन में उप जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सुभाष भारद्वाज,जिला समन्वयक सुदर्शन पूनिया और भारत को जानो के प्रांतीय संयोजक विजय रोहिल्ला का विशेष सहयोग रहा। भाविप के प्रातीयं सचिव रमेश सुखीजा,डाँ कुलदीप जून और वीरेंद्र कौशिक ने विजेताओ को शुभकामनांए दी। कनिष्ट वर्ग में साल्हावास बलाक में एमडी सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल खुड्डन की छात्रा कक्षा सातवीं नेहा पूनिया और कक्षा छठी अमित पूनिया ने प्रथम और कक्षा सातवीं सैम पूनिया ने द्वितीय स्थान प्राप्त किया।

वरिष्ट वर्ग में साल्हावास ब्लाक में एम डी स्कूल खुडन की छात्रा कक्षा 11वीं उर्मिला ने प्रथम और कक्षा 12वीं से ज्योति ने तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त किया ,दा हाइट्स स्कूल खुडन की छात्रा कक्षा दसवीं से ईशा ने द्वितीय स्थान प्राप्त किया। इस अवसर पर महर्षि दयानंद विद्यालय खुडण में इन सभी विद्यार्थियों को पारितोषिक देकर सम्मानित किया गया lइस अवसर पर विद्यालय के प्राचार्य रामनिवास गहलावत ,वीरेंद्र कौशिक,रमेश डिरोलिया,सुरेंदर कोडान, राजबीर सहवाग व अन्य अध्यापक मौजूद रहे।

