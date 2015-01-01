पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण:हुडा ने 20 फीट गहरे प्लाट दिए, 28 लोगों ने फोटो खींच सीएम को भेजी, बोले-मकान बनाएं या तालाब

  • शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण ने सेक्टर-10 में प्लाट आवंटन के लिए 4 मई 2017 को निकाला था ड्रा

शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण ने बहादुरगढ़ सेक्टर-10 में रिहायशी फ्री होल्ड प्लाटों के लिए आवेदन वर्ष 2016 में लिए थे। 4 मई 2017 को ड्रा निकाला गया था। इसमें सेक्टर-10 में 121 लोगों को प्लाट अवंटित किए गए थे। अब लोगों ने मौके पर जाकर अपने प्लाट देखे तो पता चला कि 28 प्लाट 15 से 20 फीट गहरे हैं, जबकि अन्य प्लाटों की हालत इससे मिलती जुलती है।

आवंटन करते समय यह नहीं बताया गया था कि यहां 15 से 20 फीट तक गहरे प्लाट हैं। अब सेक्टर-10 में प्लाट लेने वालों को समझ में नहीं आ रहा कि वे उम्र भर अपने प्लाट में मिट्टी भराव करते रहे या फिर उसमें पानी छोड़कर तालाब बना लें। इसके लिए उन्होंने सीधे तौर पर हुडा विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों को दोषी ठहराया है। हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण के इस मजाक को सेक्टर वासी सहन नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

उनका कहना है कि बार-बार हुडा कार्यालय में चक्कर लगाने के बाद भी सुनवाई नहीं है। उन्होंने सीएम विंडो पर शिकायती पत्र देकर न्याय की गुहार लगाई है। यही नहीं, सेक्टर वासियों ने इन प्लॉटों में खड़े होकर फोटो खिंचवाकर सीएम को भेजे हैं। ताकि प्लाटों की हालत को देख सकें। उन्होंने सीएम से उच्च स्तरीय जांच कराने की मांग की है। एसडीएम हितेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि अभी इस तरह की कोई शिकायत सामने नहीं आई है। यदि सोमवार को शिकायत मिलती है तो इस मामले में जांच करवाई जाएगी कि यहां से इतनी मिट्टी कहां गई।

खाई के पास खड़े होकर इसे भरने की योजना बनाते बीत रहा पूरा दिन

प्लाट धारकों ने बताया कि सेक्टर वाले दिनभर इन खाइयों के पास खड़े रहते हैं। दिनभर इन्हें भरने की प्लानिंग करते दिखाई देते हैं। शाम होते-होते कोई हल नहीं निकलता तो लोग वापस घर चले जाते हैं। इस तरह से दिन निकल रहे हैं। कभी-कभी तो लगता है कि इस खाई में पानी भरकर कम से कम तालाब बना दिया जाए। यहां किश्ती चलाकर ही नया व्यापार किया जा सके। पीड़ित लोगों ने बताया कि पूरी उम्र खर्च करने के बाद बहादुरगढ़ के सेक्टर में प्लाट खरीदा है। 20 फीट में गहरे प्लाट में मकान बनाने के लिए नींव रखी नहीं जा सकती। पहले चार फीट मिट्टी का भराव किया जाएगा। दो साल तक उसे पक्का होने का इंतजार किया जाएगा। इसके बाद फिर चार फीट मिट्टी भराव करके दो साल का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। इस तरह 15 साल तक लगातार मिट्टी भराव करने के बाद मकान बनाने की स्थिति में जमीन को तैयार किया जा सकेगा।

सेक्टर-10 में अजीबो गरीब तरीके से प्लाट काटे गए
सेक्टर वासियों ने कहा कि हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण ने बहादुरगढ़ सेक्टर-10 में अजीबो गरब तरीके से प्लाट काटे हैं। आज तक के इतिहास में कभी भी हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण ने ऐसा मजाक किसी के साथ नहीं किया होगा, जो बहादुरगढ़ के लोगों के साथ किया है। उनका कहना है कि यहां से मिट्टी हल हाल में सरकारी अधिकारियों की मर्जी के बिना नहीं उठाई जा सकती। हालात यह है कि इस क्षेत्र में मिट्टी की माइनिंग पर रोक है। ऐसे में यहां मिट्‌टी भराव किस तरह करें।

प्लाट धारक बोले- घर नहीं बनाने पर एक्सटेंशन फीस ले रहा विभाग
प्लाट धारकों ने बताया कि 15 से 20 फीट गहरे प्लाट को मिट्‌टी से भरना उनके लिए संभव नहीं है। ऐसे में विभाग ने प्लाट पर घर नहीं बनाने पर एक्सटेंशन फीस भी लगाने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। ऐसे में वो दोनों तरफ से बर्बाद हो गए हैं। आरोप है कि शिकायत करने के बाद भी अधिकारी कोई सुनते नहीं है। कार्यालय में जाने पर मजाक करते हैं कि अब गड्ढे भरो, फिर मकान बनाओ। प्लाट धारक गुलशन कुमार ने बताया कि अब सीएम को शिकायत भेजी है। अब उन्हीं से न्याय की उम्मीद है। सोमवार को एसडीएम मिलेंगे। सीएम के शिकायती ज्ञापन भी सौंपेंगे।

