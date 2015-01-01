पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हम खाली नहीं बैठ सकते:बहादुरगढ़ में 18 दिन से धरने पर बैठे किसान, सड़क पर खेती, डिवाइडर पर उगाए प्याज, आलू- मूली

बहादुरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बहादुरगढ़ में किसानों ने बाईपास के डिवाइड पर ही शुरू की खेती।

देश का किसान चाहे किसी भी परिस्थिति में हाे, वह खाली नहीं बैठ सकता। यह बात पंजाब से धरना देने बहादुरगढ़ आए किसानाें पर सटीक बैठती है। 18 दिन से धरना दे रहे किसानाें ने अब बाईपास के डिवाइडराें पर ही खेती करनी शुरू कर दी है। जहां भी खाली जगह दिखाई दे रही है, वहीं कुछ युवा किसान कस्सी चलाते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। युवा किसानाें ने यहां प्याज, आलू और मूली उगाई है। किसानों का कहना है कि वे खेती के लिए ही लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं और इसके लिए उन्हें बहादुरगढ़ आना पड़ा है, अब वे यहां सब्जियां उगाकर इन्हें बहादुरगढ़ के लोगों के लिए छोड़कर जाना चाहते हैं।

खेती को बचाने को लड़ाई लड़ रहे

मोगा से आए किसान सुखविंदर सिंह शिंदा ने कहा कि वे खेती को बचाने के लिए वे लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं। गांव में भी वे दिन-रात खेती ही करते थे। ऐसे में खाली बैठे उनके मन में ख्याल आया कि क्यों ना यहां भी खेती की जाए। अब उन्होंने डिवाडर पर क्यारियां बनाकर प्याज बोना शुरू कर दिया है। क्यारी बना रहे किसान जसवंत ने बताया कि वे पिछले 18 दिनों से यहां हैं।

उन्होंने सोचा कि क्यों ने कुछ ऐसा किया जाए जिससे यहां के लोग भी उन्हें याद रखे। मोगा से ही आए जगरार सिंह ने कहा कि यहां पता नहीं कितने दिन लग जाए इसलिए उन्होंने यहां खेती शुरू कर दी है। किसान हरप्रीत ने बताया कि उन्होंने यहां खेती कर उसका वीडियो बनाकर अपने घर भी भेजा ताकि बच्चों को यकीन रहे कि उनके पिता उनके हक की लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें